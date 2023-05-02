Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany stepped out for their debut Met Gala appearance this week.

The couple turned heads on Twitter, turning in outfits following this year's theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The couple seemed beyond excited to attend the Met Gala, sharing images and videos from their journey on social media.

However, not everyone was impressed with Patrick Mahomes' look and some fans took aim at the couple:

While a few fans didn't mind the look, they didn't think it was Met Gala-worthy. After all, the red carpet of the annual Costume Institute Benefit demands a certain amount of pomp and heavy criticism from many.

The QB donned a Hugo Boss suit, while Brittany stepped up her game with an off-shoulder white gown.

The Chiefs were proud of Mahomes' achievement, hyping up their QB1 in a tweet:

"QB1 cleans up nice".

Considering Patrick Mahomes' popularity and rising career, there might be more Met Gala appearances in the future.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs was also present at the event.

Apart from Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick have also graced the Met Gala red carpet

Over the years, several NFL stars have stunned on the Met Gala carpet.

One of the most common fixtures on the NFL red carpet has been Tom Brady. Mostly accompanying his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been attending the Met Gala since 2008. Upgrading their looks throughout the years, Brady's last appearance was in 2019.

Tom Brady and Gisele at the Met Gala in 2019. (Image credit: @tombrady IG)

"No we are not your Mom and Dad. #MetGala," Brady wrote in an old 2019 post.

Gisele, true to the theme, dazzled her way through the Met Gala 2023. This was her first Met Gala since their high-profile divorce in October 2022.

Aaron Rodgers, who dated Olivia Munn, also made an appearance in 2015. Colin Kaepernick and Odell Beckham Jr (2019, 2022) have also been invited to the prestigious event.

This year, Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and wife Gabriella Union, Brittney Griner and Russell Westbrook were other athletes at the 2023 Met Gala.

