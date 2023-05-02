IN PHOTOS: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes dazzle at Met Gala 2023 as Chiefs QB makes debut appearance

Patrick Mahomes keeps on winning on and off the football field. This time, he debuted on the red carpet of the annual Costume Institute Benefit, more popularly known as the Met Gala.

He was accompanied by his wife, Brittany, and the couple got the memo by following the year’s theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Mahomes also posted a photo of them on Instagram.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player wore a black Hugo Boss tuxedo, sunglasses and designer loafers. Meanwhile, Brittany wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with silver sequins and a thigh-high front slit.

The Mahomes couple has an affinity for Chanel, the brand which Lagerfeld took over as creative director from 1983 until his death in 2019. They even gave their daughter, Sterling Skye, a quilted Chanel purse with pink lining for her second birthday.

Meanwhile, a photo of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 Met Gala was posted on the Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account with the caption:

“QB1 cleans up nice.”

Three months ago, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. It was his second Super Bowl win in four seasons. The former Texas Tech standout is now a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

He also owns one of the richest contracts in sports after signing a ten-year, $450 million extension during the 2020 offseason. Mahomes is also a two-time First Team All-Pro and was the 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are winning the game of life

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on November 28, 2022. They had a family picture during their Easter celebration.

The five-time Pro Bowl quarterback also rakes in millions of dollars in investments. He used his money wisely by joining the Kansas City Royals ownership group. He's also a part-owner of the Major League Soccer team Sporting Kansas City.

Mahomes has also invested in Whataburger franchises in Kansas and Missouri. He will also join the ownership group of a Miami-based professional pickleball team.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes is using her kinesiology practice by opening Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019. She and Patrick are part-owners of the Kansas City Current, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes met when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. They started dating in the tenth grade. Mahomes proposed to her in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field, on the day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. They got married on Mar. 12, 2022.

