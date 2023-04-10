IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrate Easter with daughter Sterling and family

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the 2023 NFL offseason. He spent Easter with his wife Brittany and their children. Brittany shared photos of their celebration on her Instagram account.

As shown in the photos, the couple posed with their daughter Sterling Skye (2) and their five-month-old son Patrick “Bronze” III. Sterling was also game for the Easter egg hunt as she posed with her mother at the pool. The snapshots also revealed that Patrick's father, former MLB pitcher Pat, joined them in the celebration.

The Mahomes family poses for photos during their Easter celebration

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were also images of Sterling looking at her mom from afar and handing out a coin.

Patrick Mahomes with his family: wife Brittany, daughter Sterling Skye, and son Patrick "Bronze" III

Patrick Mahomes has had the time of his life and continues to build his empire through several ventures. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons and earned his second Super Bowl MVP trophy this past campaign. Despite an ankle injury, the Texas Tech alum willed his team to a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs will start their title defense as they host the kickoff game for the 2023 NFL season on September 7. Meanwhile, the three-time NFL All-Pro is also cashing in on his talents, thanks to a 10-year, $450 million contract and several product endorsements. He will have his signature shoe, Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, in August 2023 as part of his Adidas endorsement deal.

He is also a part-owner of other sports teams, namely MLB’s Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City. The five-time Pro Bowler will also join the ownership group of a Miami-based professional pickleball team. Mahomes has also invested in Whataburger franchises in Missouri and Kansas.

The 2018 NFL MVP will also co-produce the sports docu-series "Quarterback," streaming on Netflix in the middle of 2023. He, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will appear in the docu-series by Mahomes’ 2PM Productions.

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany, whose maiden surname is Matthews, met when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. They started dating when they were in 10th grade. Brittany is also an athlete, having played soccer for the University of Texas Tyler.

She graduated with a kinesiology degree and played for Iceland’s UMF Afturelding/Fram in May 2017. Her husband became the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft a month earlier.

Brittany is a certified fitness trainer who launched Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019. She is also a co-owner of the women’s professional soccer team Kansas City Current, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium the day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. They got married on March 12, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes