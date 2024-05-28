Brittany Mahomes showcases adorable moment of daughter Sterling earning Patrick Mahomes' pride

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes showcases adorable moment of daughter Sterling earning Patrick Mahomes' pride

Brittany Mahomes showcases adorable moment of daughter Sterling earning Patrick Mahomes' pride

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 28, 2024 19:26 GMT
Brittany Mahomes showcases adorable moment of daughter Sterling earning Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with daughter Sterling

What better feeling for a father to find his child following his path in life? Something similar happened with Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs quarterback found his daughter Sterling's love for basketball so much that she slept holding the ball in her arms.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a snapshot of her daughter Sterling sleeping. The picture was tagged along with a caption revealing Patrick Mahomes being proud of Sterling.

also-read-trending Trending
"This girl legit fell asleep tonight snuggling her basketball… Her dad is proud @patrickmahomes," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

Not just Sterling, but Patrick and Brittany's son, Bronze, is also a basketball fan, often appearing playing with the ball in the SI model's Instagram stories. The kids have also been spotted multiple times accompanying their parents to basketball games.

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes celebrated Mother's Day and shared a carousal Instagram post. In the pictures, Sterling and Bronze are twinning with their parents. Along with the photographs, Brittany shared a wholesome message.

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. they make life fun & entertaining, to say the least they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it," Brittany wrote in the caption.

Brittany Mahomes highlights Bronze Mahomes' love for golf

Bronze Mahomes isn't just a fan of basketball or football, just like his father, but also golf. Earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes shared a short clip of Bronze running with a golf stick on a golf course while his father, Patrick Mahomes, looked at him in the background.

"Hey, golfer boy," Brittany referenced Bronze in the clip.

The Instagram story was followed by another video where Sterling Mahomes wore a blue princess dress. Sterling has her hands on a black bunker rake as she pits the sand. Brittany could be heard referring to Sterling as Princess Elsa.

"Sterling, what are you doing? I mean, Princess Elsa, what are you doing?” said Brittany.
"I’m trying to rake," Sterling replied.

In addition to posting herself and her husband, Brittany Mahomes is obsessed with posting pictures and videos of her children on her Instagram.

Sterling Skye was born on Feb. 20, 2021, and is 3 years old. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28, 2022, and is a year old.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी