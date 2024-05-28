Brittany Mahomes showcases adorable moment of daughter Sterling earning Patrick Mahomes' pride

What better feeling for a father to find his child following his path in life? Something similar happened with Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs quarterback found his daughter Sterling's love for basketball so much that she slept holding the ball in her arms.

Brittany Mahomes

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a snapshot of her daughter Sterling sleeping. The picture was tagged along with a caption revealing Patrick Mahomes being proud of Sterling.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This girl legit fell asleep tonight snuggling her basketball… Her dad is proud @patrickmahomes," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

Not just Sterling, but Patrick and Brittany's son, Bronze, is also a basketball fan, often appearing playing with the ball in the SI model's Instagram stories. The kids have also been spotted multiple times accompanying their parents to basketball games.

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes celebrated Mother's Day and shared a carousal Instagram post. In the pictures, Sterling and Bronze are twinning with their parents. Along with the photographs, Brittany shared a wholesome message.

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. they make life fun & entertaining, to say the least they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it," Brittany wrote in the caption.

Brittany Mahomes highlights Bronze Mahomes' love for golf

Bronze Mahomes isn't just a fan of basketball or football, just like his father, but also golf. Earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes shared a short clip of Bronze running with a golf stick on a golf course while his father, Patrick Mahomes, looked at him in the background.

"Hey, golfer boy," Brittany referenced Bronze in the clip.

The Instagram story was followed by another video where Sterling Mahomes wore a blue princess dress. Sterling has her hands on a black bunker rake as she pits the sand. Brittany could be heard referring to Sterling as Princess Elsa.

"Sterling, what are you doing? I mean, Princess Elsa, what are you doing?” said Brittany.

"I’m trying to rake," Sterling replied.

In addition to posting herself and her husband, Brittany Mahomes is obsessed with posting pictures and videos of her children on her Instagram.

Sterling Skye was born on Feb. 20, 2021, and is 3 years old. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28, 2022, and is a year old.