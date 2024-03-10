Brittany Mahomes shows off 'boo' Patrick Mahomes' lovely gesture during Mexico vacay

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been making the most of their offseason.

Busy throughout the year, the NFL couple jetted off to Mexico for a relaxing vacation. Brittany has been sharing updates and photos with their followers on Instagram.

The family has been enjoying some true downtime, making sure to have fun before they get to work.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made sure to amp up their romance while on the trip. In a recent update shared by Brittany, she made s'more by her 'boo.'

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

"Fresh made s'more by my boo," Brittany wrote on IG.

She added a few more updates to her stories:

Brittany Mahomes enjoys off-season vacation with Patrick Mahomes and family

Mahomes and Brittany are traveling with their friends Summitt and Miranda Hogue. Hogue was Mahomes' teammate at Texas Tech, and the families frequently go on trips.

Image Credit: Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

In previous posts, Brittany even revealed that Mahomes was using her as a backrest.

"I'm glad I can be your backrest," Brittany wrote.

They even shared updates about their kids, who were having their own kind of fun in Mexico.

"Perfect angel that hates sand," the former soccer player wrote.

Brittany Mahomes hurt her back while on vacation with Patrick Mahomes and family

In a previous post, Brittany revealed a concerning injury to her followers. She took to warning all mothers who followed her, asking them to be careful with their pelvic floors.

Apparently, Brittany ended up hurting herself and getting a fracture in Mexico.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," Brittany wrote.

She thought being on a holiday with her loved ones would only make her situation better.

"But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she said.

Brittany began her offseason in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating their second straight Super Bowl win. As the offseason goes on, one can expect such updates and vacation sneak peeks from Brittany Mahomes.