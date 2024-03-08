IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes offers to be Patrick Mahomes' 'backrest' as family enjoys exotic vacay in Mexico

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have kicked off their offseason with a relaxing trip to Mexico.

The 2023 NFL season was pivotal for Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl win in February. The QB is now spending some downtime with his family.

The Mahomes family is traveling with their friends, Summitt and Miranda Hogue. Often featured in Brittany Mahomes' stories, Summitt was Mahomes' teammate back at Texas Tech.

That being said, Brittany and Patrick seem to have stepped up their romance game. With Mahomes leaning against Brittany, the former soccer player suggested the QB use her legs as her backrest.

"I'm glad I can be your backrest," Brittany wrote.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes in Mexico

Brittany even shared some adorable photos of their children, Sterling and Bronze.

Sterling and Bronze Mahomes enjoy in Mexico with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

In one image, Brittany referred to Bronze as a 'perfect angel that hates sand.' The toddler sat on a sunbed, looking grumpy, as Brittany snapped a picture. Sterling, who recently turned three years old, was dressed in a pretty white dress, hat and cute pink shoes.

In one clip, Brittany showed that Patrick was also trying his hand at archery.

Brittany Mahomes was hurt on their lavish Mexico trip

Earlier this week, Brittany took to Instagram to warn all mothers to be careful with their pelvic floor. Apparently, Brittany hurt herself and got a fracture in Mexico.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," Brittay wrote.

However, Brittany did hope that a vacation with her family would make the injury better.

"But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?" she said.

The vacation seems like a promising start to their offseason, which began in Las Vegas after the Super Bowl win. Patrick even flew back to LV for a bachelor party with Travis Kelce. As the offseason progresses, expect more such stories from Brittany.