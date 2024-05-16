Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot leaves Patrick Mahomes awestruck

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time in supporting his wife Brittany Mahomes' new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The NFL power couple has always cheered each other on, especially when one tries new projects and more.

This month, Brittany Mahomes and SI Swimsuit teased another photoshoot. Mahomes was quick to hype his wife. The Kansas City Chiefs QB chose to keep his reaction simple, adding three heart-eye emojis.

Patrick Mahomes hypes wife Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot (From: @brittanylynne IG)

Brittany, who revealed the shoot on her Instagram, wrote:

"What an absolute dream to join the incredible [SI Swimsuit] family! I’m so grateful for the amazing team of women who give us this incredible platform to be our truest most authentic selves!"

Jackson Mahomes and Christen Harper hype Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit look

Friends and family also commented on Brittany's image:

"Hot mama!!!" Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson added:

"Killled itttttt🔥🔥🔥".

This isn't Brittany's first shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In February, Brittany made her SI debut, posing in a red swimsuit after flying out to Belize for the shoot.

Patrick Mahomes credits wife, Brittany, for running their household

With multiple events lined up even during the offseason, the Mahomes family is frequently traveling and managing their time together. Relaxing during the offseason, the family makes the most of their downtime.

During a recent podcast appearance with Jake Paul, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his wife Brittany and how she is the one who is running the household.

“She dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid," Mahomes said. "She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time.

"And I probably made her wait too long to get married. But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

He also referred to Brittany as the 'hall of fame' wife.