Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot leaves Patrick Mahomes awestruck

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot leaves Patrick Mahomes awestruck

Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot leaves Patrick Mahomes awestruck

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 16, 2024 16:12 GMT
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes' stunning SI Swimsuit shoot leaves Patrick Mahomes awestruck

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time in supporting his wife Brittany Mahomes' new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The NFL power couple has always cheered each other on, especially when one tries new projects and more.

This month, Brittany Mahomes and SI Swimsuit teased another photoshoot. Mahomes was quick to hype his wife. The Kansas City Chiefs QB chose to keep his reaction simple, adding three heart-eye emojis.

Patrick Mahomes hypes wife Brittany Mahomes&#039; SI Swimsuit shoot (From: @brittanylynne IG)
Patrick Mahomes hypes wife Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit shoot (From: @brittanylynne IG)

Brittany, who revealed the shoot on her Instagram, wrote:

"What an absolute dream to join the incredible [SI Swimsuit] family! I’m so grateful for the amazing team of women who give us this incredible platform to be our truest most authentic selves!"
Jackson Mahomes and Christen Harper hype Brittany Mahomes&#039; SI Swimsuit look
Jackson Mahomes and Christen Harper hype Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit look

Friends and family also commented on Brittany's image:

"Hot mama!!!" Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson added:

"Killled itttttt🔥🔥🔥".

This isn't Brittany's first shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In February, Brittany made her SI debut, posing in a red swimsuit after flying out to Belize for the shoot.

Patrick Mahomes credits wife, Brittany, for running their household

With multiple events lined up even during the offseason, the Mahomes family is frequently traveling and managing their time together. Relaxing during the offseason, the family makes the most of their downtime.

During a recent podcast appearance with Jake Paul, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his wife Brittany and how she is the one who is running the household.

“She dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid," Mahomes said. "She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time.
"And I probably made her wait too long to get married. But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

He also referred to Brittany as the 'hall of fame' wife.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी