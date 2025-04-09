Brittany Mahomes’ son Bronze declares “Patrick Mahomes the third” with most adorable confidence

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have three children: Sterling, Bronze and Golden. While their son may have a unique moniker that fits in with their theme of different types of metal, he actually shares his name with his father and grandfather.

In a video posted by Brittany Mahomes on Instagram, the two-year-old is already well aware that he has a name and a nickname.

Brittany: What's your name?

Bronze: Bronze.

Brittany: What’s your real name?

Bronze: Patrick Mahomes, the third (while holding up three fingers).

Brittany: Nice job ( laughing).

Not only does he know that he is Patrick Mahomes III, he even knows to hold up three fingers to indicate the number.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes take family vacation to Walt Disney World

Patrick Mahomes' 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs didn't finish out as he had hoped. The Chiefs were dominated by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and since then, the quarterback has been lowkey all offseason.

He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children have been enjoying their downtime with some travel. The Kansas City Current co-owner has shared glimpses of their travels on her Instagram Story. Just last week, the family took a trip to Walt Disney World.

Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of herself and Patrick Mahomes and their two older children, Sterling and Bronze, in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Their youngest child, Golden, wasn't in the photo as the couple is yet to share photos of her since her arrival in January 2025.

In since-expired Instagram Story posts, Brittany also showed a photo of her daughter, Sterling, getting an opportunity to meet Cinderella. The four-year-old appeared to be unsure about being just a few steps from the Disney princess.

The family also spent time at Animal Kingdom and enjoyed a ride on Kilimanjaro Safari, where they got up close views of giraffes, elephants and zebras, to name a few.

As offseason workouts slowly start to begin in the next few weeks, Patrick Mahomes is enjoying all of the downtime he can before the NFL grind officially kicks off.

