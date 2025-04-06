Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany's daughter Sterling has skeptic reaction on meeting Cinderella at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' eldest daughter, Sterling Skye, has proven herself quite the astute girl. On Saturday, she and her family went to Disney's Hollywood Studios within Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And one of the things she experienced was seeing the media giant's Princesses alongside the daughters of former Kansas City Chiefs backup tight end Blake Bell (Brinleigh) and Mahomes' former Texas Tech teammate Summitt Hogue (Falynn).

The three, however, appeared not to enjoy "Cinderella":

"Hmm..."

"We weren't too sure about Cinderella (smiling and blue heart emojis)"

Brittany Mahomes reacts to Sterling Skye meeting "Cinderella"

That was in contrast to their elation with "Rapunzel":

"All the girls meeting Rapunzel (pink heart emoji)"

Sterling Skye Mahomes meets "Rapunzel"

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Sterling Skye starts working out

Elsewhere, Sterling Skye hit another major milestone late last month: what could be her first unassisted workout. Brittany uploaded on her Instagram Stories videos of her running on a treadmill and lifting a "barbell" with foam discs.

In between the sessions, the mother of three can be heard saying:

“Man, you’re doing legs and arms at the same time. Your legs are tired, too? Wow. Pretty good.”

Screenshots can be seen below:

Sterling Skye Mahomes runs on a treadmill

Sterling Skye Mahomes lifts "weights"

As a former soccer player, fitness trainer, and wife to a fellow athlete in Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has much insight into what makes for Sterling's good personal well-being. Both females (as well as middle son Patrick Lavon III, aka "Bronze") have allergies, which necessitate auto-injectors.

Speaking to Allergic Living in 2024, she recalled how Sterling developed a different allergic reaction from Bronze (they respectively cannot accept milk and peanuts):

"Sterling wasn’t screaming or fussy or crying at all. She just began to throw up and have a sneezing attack. Then her eyes got super itchy and we rushed to see the doctor. They ended up just giving her Zyrtec and Benadryl and she was fine.

"With Bronze, he was super, super fussy. It was screaming at the top of his lungs. And he was just in hives and welts within minutes on his entire body, all the way up to his face."

Her third daughter, Golden Raye, was born two and a half months ago and so far has not been seen often enough to have any disclosed allergies.

