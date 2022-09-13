"Football is back #15" - Pregnant Brittany Mahomes ecstatic about NFL season, cheers for husband Patrick with daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for the 2022-23 NFL season. As the team gears up for another campaign, Brittany Mahomes is ever-present to support her partner. Brittany was present at the Chiefs’ opening game against the Arizona Cardinals, winning hearts and cheering on at the same time.

Brittany uploaded a series of photos and videos to her Instagram. Not only is she excited about the new season, but also eager to show off her new clothes and style. With Patrick constantly sharing snippets of his personal life and family online, followers often look forward to updates from Brittany.

The 27-year-old, who is currently pregnant with their second child, has also taken to sharing countless photos of their daughter Sterling.

Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs vs Cardinals game

In the photo, Brittany can be seen cradling her baby bump. She’s dressed in a mustard yellow outfit, paired with a white shirt with ‘Mahomes’ and ‘15’ written on each front pocket. She welcomed football back in her caption, clearly excited.

Starcade Media @StarcadeMediaKC via IG/brittanylynne Sterling Mahomes gameday outfit fashion show!via IG/brittanylynne Sterling Mahomes gameday outfit fashion show! 🎥 via IG/brittanylynne https://t.co/PGwOzPoWT6

Brittany later uploaded a video of Sterling modeling many of her game day outfits. "Sterling Style" was as stunning as one could ask for, with family and fans completely taken in by the toddler’s charm.

Brittany Mahomes launches new clothing line inspired by Sterling

Brittany Mahomes, who has always focused on fitness and style, has launched a new collection. The new ‘Skye Collection’ is inspired by Sterling and is meant to empower all women. Brittany is collaborating with Shop Vitality for the same.

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany further added that yellow and blue will feature as the main colors. Yellow because it makes her happy, and blue because it represents the sky and her daughter’s middle name.

She also hyped up Mahomes and the Chiefs on Twitter.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne GO FOR IT ALL DAY BOYYYYYYY GO FOR IT ALL DAY BOYYYYYYY💯💯

The Chiefs ran over the Cardinals in Week 1, securing a 44-21 victory. With the season only getting started, one can only expect plenty more stellar performances from the Mahomes-led team.

The Chiefs and Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers next on September 15.

