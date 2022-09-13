"Boy, you my snack" - Brittany Mahomes shares special message for Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs opener

It may just be the first week of the season, but Brittany Mahomes is already impressed with her husband's travel outfit. She posted a photo of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his luggage as he was about to board the team bus on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

As part of the Chiefs dress code, players are required to wear suits. The quarterback didn't wear just any suit, though. He opted for a light blue three-piece suit. He complemented it with a dark tie.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram stories: "Boy, you my snack." A term used to describe someone who is good-looking. The post lasted just 24 hours on her Instagram stories.

She then retweeted a video of the Chiefs quarterback walking into State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon before the game. The quarterback can be seen wearing the same suit as he walked across the field toward the visiting teams' locker room.

Her gameday Twitter commentary is something that she has done since the Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the league. On Sunday, she started the day with excitement. The season opener for the Kansas City would end up being quite the offensive burst for the team.

The Chiefs offense got off to a dominating start and really never looked back. Kansas City took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and then started the second half by scoring another two touchdowns.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne GO FOR IT ALL DAY BOYYYYYYY GO FOR IT ALL DAY BOYYYYYYY💯💯

His wife's tweets of encouragement and excitement continued throughout the game. She even kept track of how many touchdown passes he threw throughout the game.

Patrick Mahomes starts season with record-setting performance

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes went 30/39 with 360 passing yards and an astounding five touchdown passes.The former NFL MVP became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to have, at least, six career games with five or more passing touchdown passes in a game. He did so in just 64 career games, where it took others on the list over 200 games to achieve that accomplishment.

This performance in Week 1 of the season puts a lot of doubt to rest about whether he could have success in the passing game without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs will now have just a few days to prepare for a Thursday night AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

