How did Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes spend his bye-week?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been in a winning groove as of late. A four-game winning streak and 4-1 in their last five games have led the Chiefs to being back atop the AFC West division standings.

This past week, the Chiefs got their well-deserved bye week before taking on the rest of the 2021 NFL season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent his bye week with his family at another Kansas City sports venue.

Mahomes, his fiancee Brittany Matthews and their infant daughter Sterling were seen at the Major League Soccer Conference Cup Semifinal as Sporting Kansas City took on Real Salt Lake.

Sporting Kansas City wasn't able to pull off the win and lost 2-1 to Real Salt Lake.

Mahomes spends bye week with family at soccer match

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said when he signed his major contract last summer that he planned on investing in the Kansas City community. The Super Bowl champion and former NFL MVP has done just that. Last year, he announced he had joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes is also part of an investment group that bought a string of "Whataburger" franchises in the Kansas City area. This summer, Mahomes announced that he had also become part of the ownership group that owns the Sporting Kansas City soccer club.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, now has become a part owner of Sporting KC in the Major League Soccer. Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, now has become a part owner of Sporting KC in the Major League Soccer.

So it was obvious when Mahomes and his family were seen at the game that not only does he support fellow Kansas City sports teams, but also has an invested interest in the team as well.

Mahomes fiancee Brittany Matthews is also involved in a sports ownership group herself. Matthews, a former college and professional soccer player, invested in the National Women's Soccer League and is starting an expansion franchise in Kansas City. Matthews is among a majority of women who are a part of the Kansas City expansion team ownership group.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they will now get ready for the rest of their 2021 NFL regular season and continue to put the doubters at bay. The Chiefs have ignored criticism that they aren't the same team that has made consecutive trips to the Super Bowl the last few seasons. But, as of late, it seems that a few adjustments have been made on both sides of the ball and the Chiefs are playing like themselves once again.

Edited by Henno van Deventer