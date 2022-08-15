"Hope y'all are ready for the season" - Brittany Mahomes fires warning to NFL teams and fans after Patrick Mahomes' near perfect preseason performance 

The new NFL season is fast approaching. But luckily for Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs, one person who is definitely primed for the big kick-off is Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany, who has become a regular feature at Chiefs games and, at times, a controversial one, took to social media to hype up her man leading into the 2022 season. She tweeted:

"& that’s a Touchdown & I hope y’all are ready for this season🙂"

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne & that’s a Touchdown & I hope y’all are ready for this season🙂 & that’s a Touchdown & I hope y’all are ready for this season🙂

Brittany Mahomes' tweet came in the aftermath of her husband's "near perfect" preseason outing. Granted, he only made seven pass attempts. But with six completions and a touchdown, both Mahomes and Chiefs supermo Andy Reid were happy with the run out.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



6/7

60 Yards

1 Touchdown



Glad to have him back.



(via



Mahomes hasn't lost a step. In his first preseason drive he had:6/760 Yards1 TouchdownGlad to have him back.(via @NFL Mahomes hasn't lost a step. In his first preseason drive he had:🔥 6/7🔥 60 Yards🔥 1 TouchdownGlad to have him back.(via @NFL)https://t.co/G9BqsG3dCh

During the post-game press conference, Patrick Mahomes had the following to say:

"We did what we were supposed to do. We went out there. We were able to spread the football around, get a lot of different guys involved, and found a way to get in the end zone.

"That was what our goal was, to come out here and score touchdowns, and we did that. It was definitely a good day, and something we can build on.”

Despite the best efforts of their franchise quarterback, the Chiefs were beaten 19-14 by the Chicago Bears. Still, Reid was more than content with his team's efforts, telling reporters:

"It was good to get a game in under our belt here. I thought the 1’s on both sides of the ball did well. The 2’s did a good job. I thought it was a great experience for the 3’s and the 4’s to get in there and get some experience. We’ve got plenty to work on there, and we’ll do that.”

Why is Brittany Mahomes such a controversial figure for NFL fans?

Brittany Mahomes attending a Kansas City Chiefs game

Brittany Mahomes has quickly become a divisive figure within the NFL community. While some fans love her forthright attitude, others believe she is an unwelcome distraction for her superstar husband.

Since Patrick's arrival in the league, Brittany has been a constant presence at Chiefs games, and she has at times managed to attract some criticism.

One incident occurred during the post-game celebrations in the aftermath of Chiefs’ thrilling AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills. Brittany was caught spraying champagne on fans sitting below her viewing box. Social media users were quick to hit out at her antics, labeling her selfish.

dominique @dclaire26



the fucking privilege of it all. Smh Patrick Mahomes fiancé sprays champagne all over fans from her suite in Arrowhead & posted it saying “Oops” & thn when people called her out on that shit now she’s making shirts about being bullied!the fucking privilege of it all. Smh Patrick Mahomes fiancé sprays champagne all over fans from her suite in Arrowhead & posted it saying “Oops” & thn when people called her out on that shit now she’s making shirts about being bullied! 💀😂 the fucking privilege of it all. Smh

Some fans even went as far as claiming she should be banned from all NFL stadiums. However, Brittany refuses to back down and regulary hits back at her critics online.

"I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well. That’s why I’m just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms"

Should the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs claim another Super Bowl this season, there is sure to be more champagne flowing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat