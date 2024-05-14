  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes teases SI swimsuit photoshoot preview

Brittany Mahomes teases SI swimsuit photoshoot preview

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 14, 2024 16:59 GMT
Brittany Mahomes teases bold SI swimsuit photoshoot preview
Brittany Mahomes posing at a photoshoot

As Patrick Mahomes prepares for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is busy with the launch of SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary issue. She shared a sneak peek of what her shoot for SI Swimsuit was like.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife posted an Instagram reel, a collection of her favorite moments from the SI Swimsuit photoshoot. In the video, Brittany wore a red string bikini paired with a cowboy hat as she showed off her tanned body and curves for the shoot at Belize Beach.

“A moment for @si_swimsuit launch day," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel.

Moreover, she also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. With a picture of her posing on a wooden layback chair, she wrote:

“Gonna be EPIC. Had such an incredible time with the @si_swimsuit team, still can’t believe I got this opportunity and like really can’t wait for the launch.”

The 60th-anniversary issue of SI Swimsuit was released on Tuesday. Apart from Brittany Mahomes, the issue features celebrities like Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart and Paige Spiranac.

While SI Swimsuit released its new issue recently, Brittany Mahomes’ rookie debut was made public in February this year.

Brittany Mahomes' reaction to being in SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary issue

After the announcement of Brittany Mahomes' debut, she was interviewed by the publication, during which she shared her reaction to the news.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Going forward in the interview, Brittany emphasized how she has always been unapologetic about being herself. She encouraged the idea of self-love, saying that’s what really matters.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters,” Brittany said.
“Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be,” she added.

SI Swimsuit magazine is celebrating its 60th anniversary with multiple events, such as a Hollywood party in Florida. The party is set to take place on May 18–19 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, featuring many celebrities and models.

