Brittany Mahomes worried for 17-month-old son Bronze's health

Brittany Mahomes is dealing with health issues at home. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is up to her ears with their youngest child, 17-month-old Bronze - suffering from a stomach virus, and she took to Instagram to share her pain with followers.

Patrick and Brittany are high-school sweethearts and have been together for more than a decade, since 2012. The couple had their first child in 2021, daughter Sterling, and after being married in March 2022, they welcomed a baby boy Bronze in November 2022.

The former collegiate soccer player, Brittany took to Instagram to post a story with her sick son in her arms. She captioned the heartbreaking picture and wrote:

“Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won’t get the heck out of here."

Brittany Mahomes posts a story about her sick son Bronze

The silver lining amongst this must be the timing of the virus. Since it’s offseason, the young boy would get to see his dad Patrick Mahomes, as he isn’t out on the Chiefs duty.

Patrick Mahomes relies on Brittany to focus on football

The couple enjoyed their offseason outing as well by visiting the Miami Grand Prix. However, it is during these tough times that Patrick values his wife much more, and he isn’t shy to express the same as well.

Recently on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Logan Paul, Mahomes professed his admiration for Brittany. He said:

“Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

Brittany Mahomes has her hands full with two children and one NFL athlete apart from their two dogs, a pit bull, and a cane Corso. With the Chiefs training camp scheduled to start in July, Brittany Mahomes can rely on her husband to provide an assist.

