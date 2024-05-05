WATCH: Patrick Mahomes stuns with incredible throw at Dolphins stadium during Miami GP

Patrick Mahomes was at the Miami GP on Sunday, and it didn’t take long for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar to make it his own. The quarterback demonstrated his throwing abilities and left the French F1 team in awe of his skills.

Mahomes was joined by his wife, Brittany, as the couple enjoyed the offseason festivities in Florida. But being the two-time NFL MVP, he had to put on a show before enjoying the Grand Prix.

Patrick Mahomes stepped inside Hard Rock Stadium, the home venue for their AFC rivals, the Miami Dolphins, and like many times before, the QB demonstrated his superiority. Even though he was wearing a button-down shirt, he unbuttoned a couple of buttons from the top, called his shot and threw the ball from the field to the second deck of the stadium.

Mahomes was joined by the French F1 team BWT Alpine. The drivers and the staff were left astonished at the level of power and control in the arm of the three-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars at Miami GP

Mahomes wasn’t the only one representing the Chiefs at the Miami GP, he was joined by his trusted tight end, Travis Kelce. There was no sign of Taylor Swift joining, even though there were reports that she might enjoy the double date opportunity because Brittany Mahomes was present with Patrick in Miami.

The superstars were also joined by NFL icon Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion waltzed at the GP gates a day earlier, ready to witness action-packed racing in sunny Florida.