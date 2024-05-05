(PHOTOS): Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy cozy dinner date in Miami

When Patrick Mahomes is not embarrassing opposing defenses with his crafty quarterback play on the field, he's often seen with his wife Brittany. The two have been among the NFL's most prominent couples ever the Kansas City Chiefs became a title-winning dynasty.

Their affection toward each other were on display again on Saturday, when they had a dinner date in Dallas. In the first two pictures, the five-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP can be seen resting his face on Brittany's shoulder:

Brittany was accompanied on the occasion by two friends: Brooke Cheatham and Paige Buechele, wife of former Chiefs backup QB Shane Buechele.

Patrick Mahomes praises wife Brittany as a positive influence on his career

How can Patrick Mahomes' successes be explained? Many will say that besides his obvious natural gifts, he has also benefited from excellent coaching by Andy Reid.

General manager Brett Veach has also been occasionally singled out for succinctly crafting the roster around his quarterback, especially on the offensive line. But for Mahomes, Brittany is also a major impetus for his success. Speaking to Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on Thursday, he said:

"I think what helps me is, she’s my best friend, so we have the same interests.

"She loves sports; she's into it. Y'all can see her on the sidelines - she's into the games. And I think you guys (have) got to realize sometimes you're going to be wrong even when you're not wrong."

Patrick Mahomes calls Travis Kelce's partying just part of a "persona"

In that same podcast, the six-time Pro Bowler also shared his off-field insights on Travis Kelce.

The star tight end, besides his obvious pass-catching ability, is also known to love partying and drinking - a la Rob Gronkowski, his presumed rival in the "greatest tight end of all time debate."

That had been even before his relationship with Taylor Swift. But for Mahomes, it's merely an act; and the real Kelce is a totally different person. He said:

“He puts on this persona like, ‘I’m partying, I’m drinking (or) whatever,’ but he’s really super intelligent."

Mahomes also admitted that while he himself was quite the drinker and partyer in the past, parenthood forced him (as well as Kelce's elder brother Jason) to tone it down:

"I cannot (keep up with him). I think I used to, and then I had kids. Jason has kids too, so he has to pick and choose; but when he chooses, he can go."

Even outside football and partying, Kelce is expected to be very busy, as he prepares to host the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th-Grader?

Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are expected to return to camp on May 20 for OTA's.