Brittany Matthews' old tweet resurfaces proving she never quite liked the Cowboys

Brittany Matthews has had her fair share of dislikes from NFL fans. Such is the life of being the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The couple wed in March this year after being together since high school. Being an individual, she also has her own dislikes, and it looks as though she has disdain for one NFL team.

In a September 2015 tweet, she said the following about the Dallas Cowboys:

The above tweet came after the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Two of the 2015 season. However, Matthews has an extensive track record of not being the biggest Dallas fan. Here’s another example from 2012:

Here's one more for good measure with a thumbs down emoji:

One thing that comes across very clearly is that the entrepreneur is not a fan of America's Team. Her dislike for the team is strong, but it does seem as though she is a fan of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. She even tweeted about loving Prescott as the team's quarterback but likely will still hate the Cowboys.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Maybe I'll like the cowboys now that dak is the QB! #butprobnot Maybe I'll like the cowboys now that dak is the QB! #butprobnot 😁

Dallas selected Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He's started 85 games for the team and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2016 season. In that campaign, the quarterback threw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

He missed 11 games of the 2020 season after injuring his ankle versus the New York Giants in Week Five. Last season, he finished second in the AP Comeback Player of the Year voting. He had the seventh-most passing yards with 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Brittney Matthews' favorite NFL team

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

It's fair to say that Matthews' favorite team is the one that her husband plays for, the Kansas City Chiefs. Since Mahomes became a full-time starter for Kansas City in the 2018 season, they have reached two Super Bowls. He has a 1-1 record, winning it all in the 2019 season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes was the NFL MVP in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards, his league-leading 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Needless to say, Matthews will continue to dislike Dallas as she cheers on the Chiefs and her husband.

