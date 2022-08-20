How long did Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews play professional soccer in Iceland?

Brittany Matthews has become instantly recognizable to NFL fans as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Matthews has developed a controversial reputation within the NFL community, with fans tending to either love or hate her.

What is less well known about Matthews is that she once had a successful international soccer career, before giving it up to focus on becoming a personal trainer.

Matthews spent four years at UT Tyler, and her 31 goals rank her as the second leading all-time scorer in the team's history. During her senior year with the Patriots, the forward scored 22 goals and earned All-State recognition for her efforts.

After graduating from the University of Texas at Tyler, Matthews signed a professional deal with the Icelandic pro team, UMF Afturelding/Fram. Matthews would only spend one season in Europe, however that was all she needed to secure her first championship trophy.

With Mahomes' career in Kansas City getting set to take off, Brittany made the decision to retire from soccer and return to the States were she launched Brittany Lynne Fitness.

However, she has not completely stepped away from the sport. She is now co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team, the Kansas City Current, alongside former two-time Super Bowl champion, Chris Long.

Co-Owner Chris Long on breaking the new $15 million training facility. "We want people to want to play in KC." -- on Brittany Matthews investment, "To have her as a partner, owner, co-conspirator in all we're doing with women's soccer, you can't beat it."

Patrick Mahomes: From a sporting background to a sporting legacy

Patrick Mahomes

As we have discovered, Patrick Mahomes wasn't the first member of his household to win a championship. That honor belongs to his wife. Mahomes wasn't even the first member of his family to play in a major American league, as his dad, Pat, had an 11-year career as a pitcher in the MLB.

Pat suited up for six different MLB teams, including a five-year stint with the Minnesota Twins, before retiring in 2003. He also spent a year in Japan, playing for the Yokohama BayStars.

FR Tyler Jeans (Texarkana, AR Pleasant Grove HS) 6'4 215, athletic with present strength, Pat Mahomes Sr. comp, 88-90 bumps 91 will sink to arm side, gets to both halves. 11/5 CB 73-76 with depth

In should therefore come as little surprise that his son, Patrick, developed a similar love for baseball and played as a relief pitcher while at Texas Tech. Mahomes would eventually make the wise decision to choose football, however his baseball background is clearly evident in his playing style.

Patrick Mahomes is pretty much a walking commercial for letting your kids play multiple sports.



You guys know this is a baseball throw, right?

Patrick Mahomes is pretty much a walking commercial for letting your kids play multiple sports.You guys know this is a baseball throw, right?https://t.co/SwMP92LtLY

Mahomes, like his wife Brittany, has also branched out into franchise ownership. In 2020, he became a minority owner in MLB team, the Kansas City Royals. He then followed his wife's example by trying his hand at soccer when he joined the ownership group for the Major League Soccer team, Sporting Kansas City.

This is unlikely to be the superstar quarterback's final venture into franchise ownership. However in the short term, his focus will be on his own personal achievements on the field.

