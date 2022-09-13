Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter Sterling's gameday outfit as Patrick Mahomes goes off for 5-TD outing against Cardinals

Brittany Mahomes posts her game day outfits every week during the NFL season. On Sunday morning, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an Instagram reel of their daughter's game day outfits for the upcoming season.

After giving a quick glimpse of their clothes, their 18 month old daughter Sterling can be seen using the hallway in their home as a runway.

The clothes included dresses, skirts and pants, mostly all in the Kansas City Chiefs' iconic red and yellow color scheme. She also seems to have matching bows and shoes for all of the new outfits.

Sterling wasn't the only member of the Mahomes family who was ready with a fresh game day style. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback debuted a new suit this weekend during his team's road game to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick Mahomes Week 1 dominance has him in company with NFL greats

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out swinging on Sunday afternoon as he and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. The 26-year-old threw for 360 passing yards and five touchdowns in his Week 1 outing. He is now just one of four quarterbacks in the modern era to throw for over 300 yards and five or more touchdowns in a Week 1 game.

He joined Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, who did so in 1984. Quarterback Peyton Manning also accomplished that feat with the Denver Broncos in 2013. The most recent to do it was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who accomplioshed that feat in 2019.

It was also the sixth time in his NFL career that he has thrown for at least five touchdowns in a single game. The fact that he did so in just 64 games puts him in a club of his own.

Quarterbacks Dan Marino (242), Ben Roethlisberger (249), Peyton Manning (266) and Drew Brees (287) all took over 200 games to do so. Quarterback Tom Brady needed 318 games to reach that mark.

While the Kansas City Chiefs put up big numbers against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, they will have a tough divisional matchup in just four days. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Last season, the Chargers were able to get a win on the road at Arrowhead Stadium, will they do it again?

