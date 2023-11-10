Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' endorsement crashes Kim Kardashian's SKIMS website

Patrick Mahomes is one of the more recognizable faces in the NFL as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time league MVP has a high profile and can now add a prominent company to his resume.

On November 9, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' SKIMS line went viral on social media as the company co-founded by Kim Kardashian launched the pair as ambassadors. The news was so big that there were reports that the company's website crashed when users tried to make some purchases.

Clearly, fans of the quarterback and his family were rushing to buy some of the products. Below are some of the photos posted to SKIMS' official Instagram account of the couple and their two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs star spoke about doing the photo shoot with his family in a press release:

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season."

Brittany Mahomes shared her thoughts on the photo shoot:

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

It is not the first time SKIMS has partnered with an NFL player, as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa modeled men's underwear last month for the company. Nonetheless, the partnership of Patrick Mahomes and SKIMS is a big deal.

Mahomes brings an impressive audience with him as he is a two-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP. He and Brittany are becoming a power couple as both are co-owners of the women's soccer team, the Kansas City Current. It seems that SKIMS is getting the attention early on, thanks to the duo.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' endorsements

The 28-year-old has quite an impressive list of endorsements on his resume. The Texas Tech product started getting numerous endorsement deals after his 2018 MVP season.

His first-ever deal was with Hunt’s, which was a perfect match thanks to his love for ketchup. He then inked endorsement deals with Oakley, Essentia Water, Hy-Vee, State Farm, DirectTV, Adidas and Head & Shoulders.

How much is Patrick Mahomes worth in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes possesses a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In July 2020, the quarterback and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, $450 million contract extension.

The agreement included a $10 million signing bonus, $141,481,905 guaranteed, with an average yearly salary of $45 million. It is highest among quarterbacks when it comes to contract value. Mahomes' endorsements netted him an estimated $20 million last year, per Investopedia.

He is also helping his worth, thanks to some sound investments, such as a 1% investment in the MLB team, the Kansas City Royals, in July 2020. The Chiefs quarterback also invested in the startup company Whoop in October 2020. Whoop is a company that sells a wearable device tracking health data.

Patrick Mahomes is also invested in KMO Burgers, an expansion endeavor by the fast-food chain Whataburger. Last year, he helped open the first Whataburger location in Kansas City.

More recently, Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce joined a group that financed over $210 million in the Alpine Formula One team last month.