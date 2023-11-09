Kim Kardashian ropes in Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for $4,000,000,000 worth Skims after Nick Bosa's campaign

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are having quite a year, it would seem. While the Chiefs are on song in their pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes has been spending time with Taylor Swift off the field while catching Kansas City in action on weekends.

Swift, whose immense popularity garnered headlines the minute she stepped inside Arrowhead Stadium, had celeb power enough, but it appears Brittany may very well be spending some time with another high-profile celeb - Kim Kardashian.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced that they were part of Kardashian's SKIMS line this week, dropping multiple pictures of their collaboration on social media.

Kim Kardashian signs up Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany for SKIMS

This makes Patrick Mahomes the second NFL athlete to come on board SKIMS, which is worth $4 billion in 2023, per the New York Times.

Kardashian signed up San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa last month as part of a similar SKIMS campaign.

Brittany Mahomes recaps night out with Taylor Swift over the weekend

Patrick Mahomes' wife spent the weekend with Taylor Swift last week while the Chiefs quarterback was in Germany to face the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City eventually triumphed over Miami 21-14, giving the Chiefs their seventh win of the season. Interstingly, Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce racked up a milestone on the day. The superstar tight end became the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,941), surpassing another franchise great, Tony Gonzalez (10,940).

While Swift herself couldn't make it to the game in Germany, the pop star seemingly did her best to show her support for Kelce.

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of other Chiefs players' partners leaving Swift's apartment in New York City, where she reportedly hosted a viewing of the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

Who do Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face next?

Updates on Swift and Kelce will be few and far between this weekend, considering the Chiefs are on a bye week.

The Kansas City Chiefs will next be in action in Week 11 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.