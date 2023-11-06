Taylor Swift hosted partners of Chiefs players for Travis Kelce's record-breaking game vs Dolphins: Report

Taylor Swift wasn't in Germany to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins. She did apparently host a watch party that included Brittany Mahomes and other Chiefs' significant others.

Mahomes posted on Instagram earlier in the weekend that she was with Paige Buechele (wife of quarterback Shane Buechele) and Lyndsay Bell (married to tight end Blake Bell) in New York City. They took a girls' trip that included a visit to Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca.

Photographers caught a glimpse of the ladies leaving Swift's apartment on Sunday afternoon. All of them dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs apparel. Including gameday sweatshirts, showing their support thousands of miles away.

Taylor Swift stepping out for dinner w/ Brittany Mahomes and other celebs in NYC

Brittany Mahomes documented her girl's trip to New York City, which included afternoon tea. She, Paige Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell spent time in the Big Apple while their husbands were in Frankfurt, Germany, for the matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

They posted photos on their Instagram accounts documenting the fun weekend in New York City. However, it was their Saturday night plans that caught everyone's attention.

Mahomes, who has been spending time with Taylor Swift in Kansas City, also met up with the singer for dinner in NYC. The three were spotted with Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.

The group was seen leaving the Japanese restaurant BondST, just outside of Washington Square Village. On the way out of the restaurant, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes held hands, walking down the steps. While the singer also had her other arm around Selena Gomez.

Swift and Mahomes have become close since the singer began dating tight end Travis Kelce. Brittany Mahomes was seen sitting next to her at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets. The following week, the two were once again sitting together in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Even doing a celebratory handshake when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown.