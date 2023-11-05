IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez head out for star-studded dinner ahead of Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez were part of a star-studded dinner outing. Travis Kelce has already arrived in Germany with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs team and there were question marks whether his reported love interest will join him there. However, it seems as he and Patrick Mahomes renew their connection Frankfurt, their partners are back in New York City enjoying getting to know each other.

Ever since Taylor Swift has started attending games for the Chiefs, she has been spotted with other common members who frequent the games. Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mom is definitely one of them. But Brittany Mahomes is another one, with whom it looks she has struck up a definite rapport. And that is allowing Patrick Mahomes' wife to also get to know the singer's friends.

See a picture below of the two of them hanging out together with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.

