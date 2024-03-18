Brittany, Patrick Mahomes spotted at Mavs game after attending historic $120,000,000 Kansas City stadium opening

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took some time off their busy schedules to attend a Dallas Mavericks game against the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Professional Basketball Writers Association member Dorothy J. Gentry shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the couple enjoying the game at courtside.

While the Mahomes have called Kansas City and the state of Missouri home since the hometown Chiefs selected the quarterback tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, they are Texas natives and met at Whitehouse High School.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes played college football for Texas Tech, and the university enshrined him in its Ring of Honor in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Brittany Mahomes also shared an Instagram story of her and her husband at the Mavs game.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at a recent Dallas Mavericks game

The Mahomes went to Texas after attending the opening of the Kansas City Current’s $120 million CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park. It is the first stadium built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League team. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes invested in the team, which played in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,500 during its first game at its new home.

The team did not waste the historic day, defeating the Portland Thorns 5-4. The opening included festivities like the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mahomes and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. The Mahomes couple also participated in the handing of the stadium’s key.

They started the game with the Current’s iconic “K.C., baby” chant.

Expand Tweet

According to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, construction for CPKC Stadium started in 2022, and the team signed a 50-year lease with Port K.C., which administers the waterfront. The team reportedly privately financed the stadium and got a $5.5 million tax credit from Missouri.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made multiple investments over the years

The two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is making the most of his ten-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also making millions from endorsement deals with Adidas, State Farm, DirecTV, and Oakley, among others.

Aside from building his family’s eight-acre home, he is also expanding his business portfolio with investments in sports recovery and wellness companies like Whoop and Hyperice.

Likewise, he has a one-percent stake in the Major League Baseball team Kansas City Royals. He and Travis Kelce are investors in the Alpine Formula 1 racing team, along with other athletes like Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Juan Mata, and Alexander Zverev.

Beyond sports, Patrick Mahomes expanded his net worth by investing in KMO Burgers, which helped open the first Whataburger branch in Kansas City in 2022.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes has a net worth of $10 million. In addition to the Current, she launched Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019 and collaborated with Shop Vitality for the Sterling Skye fitness collection in 2022.