Brittany and Patrick Mahomes visit children shot during Chiefs parade at Kansas City hospital: Report

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany spent their day visiting kids shot at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.

The Super Bowl rally took a turn when gunshots were heard. While panic ensued, 22 people were injured. One woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, lost her life.

Out of the injured, though, nine people were children.

As per KMBC, Patrick and Brittany met with the Reyes family. The two girls (ages eight and ten) were admitted to the Children's Mercy KC hospital after being shot in the leg and had to undergo surgery. They will also be in casts for months.

Furthermore, reports reveal that their mother is Lisa Lopez Galvan's cousin.

Making a statement, the family said:

"While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

Adding on to the same, the family also thanked Patrick Mahomes, Brittany and the hospital for all the love and care they are being given.

A GoFundMe for the victim is already in place, with the goal of $75,000 met and surpassed.

Taylor Swift (currently dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce) also contributed:

Taylor Swift donates to Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooting victim Lisa's family GoFundMe

Swift reportedly made two contributions worth $50,000, later adding a note:

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

The current donations stand at $284,394, with 3,400 people donating.

Patrick Mahomes launches emergency fundraiser to support shooting victims, families

Patrick Mahomes is also working to raise money to help those affected and their family members.

The three-time Super Bowl champion shared the message on social media, the new emergency response fund, 'KCStrong,' which will focus on helping the 'victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services and first responders.'

It has already raised $286,882.21, with top contributors being The Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation & the NFL ($200,000) and T-Mobile ($20,000).