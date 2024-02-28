"Bro averages an assault an offseason": Tyreek Hill being sued for breaking influencer's leg infuriates NFL fans

Tyreek Hill is known for being fast, but he's getting sued for being a hard hitter as well. Per The Daily Mail, the Dolphins wide receiver was sued for battery, assault and negligence by Sophie Hall, a plus-sized model with two million social media followers concerning an alleged assault that broke her leg.

The report via JPA Football caused a massive stir in the NFL community, with more than a few calling out the wide receiver as the scandal continues to grow.

One fan said:

"bro averages an assault a offseason lmao"

The lawsuit alleges that the 35-year-old plus-sized model angered the wide receiver after knocking him back in a football drill. Once angered, Hill charged back, knocking her down and thus resulting in a broken leg. A photo in connection to the story shows Hall with crutches.

The suit alleged that Hill flew out the plus-sized model to Florida. The plaintiff claimed that the football drill came about because Sophie Hall has a 10-year-old who plays as an lineman. As such, Hill invited her to practice the position as well, creating the need for the football drill that allegedly went horribly wrong.

Kansas City Chiefs chase three-peat without Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill at Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

When Tyreek Hill was originally traded to the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 NFL season, many believed it would severely damage Patrick Mahomes' ability to stay afloat at the top of the AFC. Two years later, the quarterback has two straight Super Bowl rings, effectively tripling his total from the one he earned with "The Cheetah."

Now, analysts and pundits are weighing the quarterback's chances of pulling off perhaps the biggest comparison he could have to Michael Jordan. Jordan's Chicago Bulls famously pulled off two three-peat championship runs in the 1990s.

With two championships down, the Chiefs have an opportunity to chase all-time greatness. With one more Super Bowl ring at the end of the 2024 season, Mahomes would be able to accomplish something that Tom Brady never did. Brady only managed to string together two Super Bowl victories in consecutive seasons.

With comparisons between the quarterbacks running rampant around the league, locking in a three-peat would give No. 15 something over No. 12. Of course, Tyreek Hill had a front-row seat to the Chiefs' ugly Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady, which will always loom over Mahomes.

However, with a three-peat, Mahomes would then have something over Brady as well.

Will Tyreek Hill be forced to watch his former team hoist another Lombardi without him?