"Bro they discard you quickly"- Emmanuel Acho serves Shedeur Sanders harsh reality check as QB falls to Day 3 of draft

The conversation around Shedeur Sanders’ fall to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft has drawn attention, with analysts offering several explanations. Former linebacker and now analyst Emmanuel Acho weighed in with a reality check for the Colorado prospect.
Speaking on Friday, Acho called Sanders’ drop past the third round "disgusting" and emphasized the career implications.
“So, Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted in the first three rounds is disgusting. Let’s talk about what it means ...more than the pride being hurt, the opportunity has now been hurt.
"When you’re the backup quarterback, you’re much more easily discarded. If you’re gonna get drafted in the fourth round, you’re being drafted to be a backup. Bro, they discard you quickly in the fourth round," Acho said.
Besides the challenges of draft position, Acho suggested that the 23-year-old’s refusal to "code switch,” or adjust his behavior and presentation to fit the NFL decision-makers’ expectations, may have impacted his draft stock. As Acho explained, Sanders' personality may not have appealed to white executives and coaches.
Ultimately, while Shedeur Sanders’ fall prompted multiple reactions, including allegations of racism from figures like Jamaal Bowman, the more likely explanation centers on NFL teams’ evaluations of his performance, skill set, and intangibles, rather than factors unrelated to football.
Shedeur Sanders' draft slide highlights NFL teams’ shift toward readiness over reputation
Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a first-round pick, remains undrafted after three rounds. Despite expectations, he watched as five quarterbacks were selected ahead of him through 102 picks.
Sanders, who played under his father Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado, entered the draft widely recognized for his on-field success and high profile. However, concerns surrounding his sack totals (94 over two seasons), questions about arm strength, and uncertainty about how he’d perform outside his father’s system emerged in the lead-up to the draft.
The Giants, Saints, and Steelers all passed on him despite apparent needs at quarterback. Instead, QBs like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were selected ahead of him. Even with Pittsburgh lacking a clear starter, they used their third-round pick on a RB.
At this stage, Sanders’ fall reflects that teams are prioritizing perceived readiness and adaptability over profile or projections.
