"Bro dressed like a cheeseburger": NFL fans flame Caleb Williams' pregame outfit for Week 4 clash vs. Raiders

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears found some much-needed momentum in a 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. It was in large part due to Williams' performance at center. He is ready to lead his team in the Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Before the game, he was seen walking down the field wearing a tricolor, red, yellow and green, T-shirt.Fans on X reacted to the clip.“bro dressed like a cheeseburger,” a fan wrote.“Why does my man look like a hamburger,” one fan said.“Ready for more 🏈,” another fan commented.More comments followed.“Looking like he’s ready to break defenses again 👀🔥,” a fan wrote.“He’s gonna follow up with another big game 💯,” one fan said.“Alright then, let’s see where this goes,” another fan commented.How did Caleb Williams and the Bears do in their Week 3 game?Caleb Williams was the Chicago Bears' No. 1 overall pick last year. He tied his career high by throwing four touchdown passes while completing 19 of 28 attempts for 298 yards and a 142.6 passer rating.Bears coach Ben Johnson talked about what the quarterback has been doing between as the season progresses.&quot;I see him playing the game with his feet much more so than what we had in the spring or during training camp,” Johnson said. “He's trying to tie in No. 1 in the progression with the first hitch, No. 2 with the second hitch and we're trying to throw on time a lot more often than maybe we were initially. I see it coming along.&quot;Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Luther Burden caught his first career touchdown on a 65-yard play, while Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet also added touchdowns in Week 3. DJ Moore’s clutch 4-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-down drive in the third quarter capped a 19-play drive.“It’s awesome,&quot; Caleb Williams said after the game. &quot;The trust and belief and hard work and just all of it together, to be able to have that hard work for him and his family and the organization, this historic organization, it’s just a constant growth and mindset that we’re on. To have this moment for him and for us, it’s really important.”As the Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaches, both teams will hope to improve their records to .500. Las Vegas is favored by 1.5 points.