“Bro getting cut after this season” - NFL fans react as Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn scores TD at Day 1 of training camp

Despite a strong start at training camp, some fans aren’t convinced Deuce Vaughn will be the answer to the Dallas Cowboys’ running woes in 2025. Vaughn scored an impressive touchdown on Day 1 of training camp, taking a handoff to the outside and going into the end zone untouched.He will be among the players the team may depend on to improve their rushing attack this year, after “America’s Team” finished 27th in the league a season ago in rushing yards per game (100.3). In 2023, they averaged 112.9 yards per game on the ground. Offensively, the Cowboys averaged 328.4 yards per game last season after averaging 371.6 in the previous campaign.Fans reacted to Vaughn's impressive play at training camp.On X Wednesday, @raye_ypk said:“bro gettin cut after this season tears.”“Ngl, I’m tired of the Deuce Vaughn experiment.. Hes too small and not a viable option as a true RB. Either put him on the practice squad or trade him,” said @GTannerr_.“Great flag football player… not so much with pads,” added @ChristoKatsifis.“Shredding the 24th best D in the league... Not exactly great expectations,” said @endoskop_epipha on X.“Bro is gonna crush it on the practice squad,” added @RyanKeilman.However, @quintin_owens said:“Man deuce look way better than whatever Javonte doing out there.”Vaugn was drafted in the sixth round by the Cowboys in 2023. The 5-foot-5 star became the shortest running back selected in the draft. Among his shortcomings before entering the draft, according to the NFL Network, were that he is &quot;not built for blitz pickups.” They add that he “needs to be quicker through the line in the pros.”Cowboys running back pecking orderDeuce Vaughn will be competing for a starting job in the Cowboys’ backfield this year alongside Javonte Williams, whom they signed in March from the Denver Broncos.“Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders got the bulk of the first-team reps, the former (to my count) getting more,” Dallas Cowboys.com writer Patrik Walker said via Sports Illustrated.Currently, there are six running backs at training camp for the Cowboys, with the two most experienced being Williams and Sanders. Williams has started a combined 29 games in his NFL career, but has yet to crack the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Sanders is a former Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, picking up 1,269 yards that season.