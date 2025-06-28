"Bro please just be top 5 QB ever first" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams wishes for F1 spotlight beyond football

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams highlighted on Friday how the new F1 movie was one of his favorite films of all time. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft also made clear that learning how to drive a Formula One car is now on his bucket list.

"F1 movie is top 3 for me EVER. Bucket list learn how to drive an F1 car!!" Williams wrote on X.

Caleb Williams @CALEBcsw LINK F1 movie is top 3 for me EVER. Bucket list learn how to drive an F1 car!!

In response, some NFL fans highlighted and discussed what they thought of the popular new movie, "F1," starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

"It was good. Ever? That’s wild. You not a big movie guy?" one fan wrote.

"It was a cinematic experience and the music / score was fantastic too," one fan wrote.

"Caleb Williams is a man of TASTE!" one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they wanted to see Williams focusing on the football side of things right now and wait to pursue his F1 dream later in the future.

"Bro please just be a top 5 qb ever first," one fan wrote.

"Please wait until you are retired from football (after 24 seasons playing exclusively for the Bears and winning 8+ Super Bowls) to scratch that F1 itch. Until then, please keep it under the speed limit and drive something big and safe. We need you healthy!" one fan wrote.

"After your career with the Bears please. 🤣 🤣," one fan wrote.

Can Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears improve in 2025?

Caleb Williams and the Bears struggled in 2024 in what was a horrible campaign in Chicago. The club finished with a record of 5-12 and last place in the NFC North division. However, looking to the 2025 season, the Bears and Williams are expected to take a major step forward.

The team hired Ben Johnson as the new coach this offseason, someone who is extremely innovative with offensive play calling and someone who can take Williams to the next level. Furthermore, the Bears added elite depth to the offensive line position, something that should give Williams more protection and time in the pocket in 2025.

Only time will tell whether the Bears succeed in 2025. However, it is evident that Williams now has some post-NFL career plans after watching the new F1 movie.

