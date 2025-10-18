“Bro’s body been fighting for its life”: NFL fans react as Deebo Samuel gets ruled out for Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 7 game

The Washington Commanders will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in their Week 7 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Samuel was ruled out of the game on Saturday when it was reported his status had been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday’s game.

Ad

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via a post on X:

Commanders downgraded WR Deebo Samuel to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys. He is not traveling today to Dallas. So for Sunday’s game, Washington will have no Samuel nor Terry McLaurin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Commanders downgraded WR Deebo Samuel to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys. He is not traveling today to Dallas. So for Sunday’s game, Washington will have no Samuel nor Terry McLaurin.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Samuel’s injury has had fans sharing different reactions on social media, particularly X. Deevine wrote:

“Bro’s body been fighting for its life since 2022.”

Deevine.sol | Solana Summit Africa 🇳🇬✨ @D_deevin @NFL @RapSheet @TomPelissero Bro’s body been fighting for its life since 2022 😭😭😭

Ad

Slowpoke Rodriguez also wrote:

“Phew, the Cowboys defense will have to cover 1 less receiver…”

Elena commented:

“I have never seen so many heel injuries! What the heck is going on?”

Josh also reacted:

“That offense about to look like a preseason lineup. Fantasy owners already lighting candles.”

Sammy added a comment:

“That’s like showing up to a gunfight with a butter knife. The offense just lost its two biggest playmakers, and now the Cowboys’ defense—already one of the nastiest in the league—gets to feast.”

Ad

Monke wrote:

“Commanders’ offense about to be held together with hopes and checkdowns.”

Out with a bruised heel, Deebo Samuel’s absence on Sunday will leave the Commanders without their top three wideouts against the Cowboys. Terry McLaurin will miss his fourth straight game for the Commanders this season, while Noah Brown will be missing his fifth consecutive game.

Deebo Samuel’s impact on the Commanders’ offense

Deebo Samuel has been the Commanders’ most consistent wideout this season, leading the team with 34 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The receiver revealed on Friday that his bruised heel was aggravating before he was eventually ruled out on Saturday.

Ad

He has been the prime target in the Commanders’ passing game over the past three games without McLaurin and Brown. In that period, he has caught 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel’s heel limited his impact on Monday when the Commanders lost 25-24 against the Chicago Bears. He only caught four passes for 15 yards as Washington suffered the narrow loss.

Washington will have to depend on their younger receivers like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane, along with the more experienced Chris Moore. The Commanders vs. Cowboys game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. (ET) on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension