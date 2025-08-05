  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is too much" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mom Regina joins QB for shopping spree at Neiman Marcus in viral clip from June

"This is too much" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mom Regina joins QB for shopping spree at Neiman Marcus in viral clip from June

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 05, 2025 19:44 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

NFL fans are having some fun with Jayden Daniels on social media after his recent outing with his mother.

Ad

Daniels shared a video on social media showing himself taking his mom, Regina, on a shopping spree fresh off his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season. You can check out the clip here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This sparked some interesting reactions from fans on X who had a lot to say. Check out some of the reactions here below.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
"Nothing wrong here other than filming it which is kinda weird," one fan said.

The reactions didn't stop there. Here are a few more.

"This is too much! Every dude loves their momma! And she has good intent to keep him focused and driven and on the right path! But cot damn cut the leash a tiny bit! Dude is going to revolt and pull an Antonio Cromartie move and make his own football team," a fan said.
Ad
"As someone who has lost a parent I don't know how being close with a parent is a bad thing. IDC if he's single either he'll have a better NFL career than Caleb Williams," another fan commented.
"I don't know, I think it's weird to throw shade like this. Is it weird? Yeah a little. But an early 20s suddenly very rich guy who's mom is his actual agent is more wholesome than anything. Good on her for staying close and protecting this guy and keeping him grounded," said another fan.
Ad

Jayden Daniels looking to build off historic rookie campaign with Commanders

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Despite what people may say about Daniels off off-the-field, on the field, the soon-to-be sophomore NFL quarterback has proven his worth on the gridiron. As a rookie, Daniels led the Washington Commanders to an NFL title game appearance against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

His efforts in a season in which he threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions were good enough for an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Now, with a new franchise left tackle in Laremy Tunsil joining the fray, as well as veteran receiver Debo Samuel, Daniels and company are primed for another great season in 2025.

The Washington Commanders will open up their 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on September 7. It will be interesting to see if the second-year quarterback can help Washington make a legitimate Super Bowl push.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications