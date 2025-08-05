"This is too much" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mom Regina joins QB for shopping spree at Neiman Marcus in viral clip from June

NFL fans are having some fun with Jayden Daniels on social media after his recent outing with his mother.Daniels shared a video on social media showing himself taking his mom, Regina, on a shopping spree fresh off his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season. You can check out the clip here.This sparked some interesting reactions from fans on X who had a lot to say. Check out some of the reactions here below.&quot;Nothing wrong here other than filming it which is kinda weird,&quot; one fan said.The reactions didn't stop there. Here are a few more.&quot;This is too much! Every dude loves their momma! And she has good intent to keep him focused and driven and on the right path! But cot damn cut the leash a tiny bit! Dude is going to revolt and pull an Antonio Cromartie move and make his own football team,&quot; a fan said.&quot;As someone who has lost a parent I don't know how being close with a parent is a bad thing. IDC if he's single either he'll have a better NFL career than Caleb Williams,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I don't know, I think it's weird to throw shade like this. Is it weird? Yeah a little. But an early 20s suddenly very rich guy who's mom is his actual agent is more wholesome than anything. Good on her for staying close and protecting this guy and keeping him grounded,&quot; said another fan.Jayden Daniels looking to build off historic rookie campaign with CommandersNFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: ImagnDespite what people may say about Daniels off off-the-field, on the field, the soon-to-be sophomore NFL quarterback has proven his worth on the gridiron. As a rookie, Daniels led the Washington Commanders to an NFL title game appearance against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.His efforts in a season in which he threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions were good enough for an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Now, with a new franchise left tackle in Laremy Tunsil joining the fray, as well as veteran receiver Debo Samuel, Daniels and company are primed for another great season in 2025.The Washington Commanders will open up their 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on September 7. It will be interesting to see if the second-year quarterback can help Washington make a legitimate Super Bowl push.