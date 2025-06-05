"Bro’s twitching, it’s over": Texans fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on C.J. Stroud's shoulder injury

The Houston Texans are wrapping up OTA workouts, and speculation is emerging from the quarterback room. Star signal-caller C.J. Stroud has been sidelined for much of Houston's spring practices due to reports of "general soreness" in his throwing shoulder.

Ad

On Tuesday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans responded to reporters' questions about Stroud's status entering mandatory minicamp.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to Ryans' apparent frustration over speculation of Stroud's status as OTAs come to a close.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bro's twitching, it's over," one fan commented.

"I mean, I interpreted it as him saying, 'Seriously?' As in people are overthinking/overreacting," another fan added.

"People can't leave well enough alone," a third fan posted. "If it is in fact general soreness, what more do you want than them telling you that."

Ad

Other fans were less optimistic, sharing their speculations following Ryans' reaction.

"Definite shoulder replacement surgery," one fan predicted.

"That sounds real assuring," another fan added.

"He's had all offseason to rest, and then his shoulder starts hurting when OTAs start. I know it's more than soreness. Especially because I know Stroud wants to get reps with his three new additions. Not saying it's gonna be major, but a little concerning," a third fan commented.

Ad

Chris Simms offers potential reasoning behind C.J. Stroud's shoulder soreness

Recent chatters indicate concerns that C.J. Stroud underwent surgery to repair his throwing shoulder. Members of the Texans have downplayed such a rumor, and NFL analyst Chris Simms agreed that surgery may not be responsible for the soreness in his shoulder.

"I think if he got shoulder surgery or anything, we would have heard it," Simms said on Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC Sports. "This has all the signs to me of tendonitis. This to me has all the signs, to me, of, I started throwing, maybe I threw a little too much at first."

Ad

Simms was confident in Stroud's offseason work, offering his training as a potential reason behind his sitting out during OTAs. Last season, Stroud endured a sophomore slump playing behind one of the worst offensive line units in football.

Entering his third season, Stroud likely ramped up his offseason program in an effort to bounce back in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.