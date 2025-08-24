  • home icon
  "Bro saw the camera": NFL fans react as Michael Penix Jr. loses calm over Cowboys fan's insult

"Bro saw the camera": NFL fans react as Michael Penix Jr. loses calm over Cowboys fan's insult

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 04:13 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Michael Penix Jr. had a heated moment before the Atlanta Falcons' preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a video on social media highlighting the situation that unfolded before the game.

In the clip, we see a fan call the quarterback 'Michael Pe**s', mocking his name while he made his way to the locker room. Michael Penix Jr. did not let this slide and decided to confront that fan.

"Watch your mouth. What did you call me?" Penix questioned the fan.

The situation quickly de-escalated after the quarterback gave the fan a warning before heading off into the locker room.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to this heated moment between the Falcons quarterback and the fan.

Michael Penix Jr. did not play during this showdown against the Cowboys. The Falcons ended up suffering a 31-13 loss at AT&T Stadium to close out the preseason. They decided not to use him in any of their preseason games in order to avoid the possibility of unwanted injuries.

Last season, during his rookie debut, Penix served as the backup option behind veteran Kirk Cousins. He saw time in five games and put up 775 yards and three TDs passing. However, under Cousins, the Falcons finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record and did not qualify for the playoffs.

This led to the team making some changes to their quarterback room. Michael Penix Jr. was named as the QB1 for the upcoming season while Kirk Cousins served as his backup.

Michael Penix Jr.'s mom reacts to her son's viral fan moment during the Cowboys vs Falcons preseason game

The quarterback's mom did not entertain the trolls trying to disrespect her son's name. So when the clip of Penix confronting the fan went viral, she also took to social media to share her thoughts on the same.

In the tweet she shared on X, Takisha Penix asked fans to show some respect while calling out trolls as people with no sense of immaturity.

"Put some RESPECT on the name. People are so immature, it's sad," Takisha wrote.

It's going to be an important year for Penix with the Falcons. They kick things off with a Week 1 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1:00 pm ET. Can Raheem Morris' team make a playoff run with a new starting quarterback in place?

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

