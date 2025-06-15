“Bro thinks he’s 2010 Tom Brady”: NFL fans react as Joe Burrow debuts long hair ahead of 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be playing his sixth season in the NFL this year. The franchise selected him with the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Since then, Burrow has established himself as the franchise quarterback while leading the team to one Super Bowl appearance during the 2021 season.

Amidst his offseason preparations, Joe Burrow made some changes to his style. A photo of the 2x Pro Bowler has gone viral on social media. In the snippet, we see the quarterback in his Bengals jersey, flaunting long, curly hair.

Burrow's hairstyle looked similar to the time when retired 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady had long hair while playing in the league.

Fans shared their reactions and thoughts on the Bengals quarterback's new hairstyle for 2025.

"Bro think he's 2010 Tom Brady," one fan joked.

"Looks like a bully from an 80s movie," another fan said.

"Things always seem to go well when Joe's hairstyle is a thing..." this fan proclaimed.

"He looks like the popular guy at school in the 80s," another fan said.

"Bro just unlocked his hall of fame gun slinger badge," this fan stated.

"This can't be real," one fan commented.

After two straight playoff appearances, Joe Burrow has not had the best time in the past two years. In both seasons, the Bengals failed to qualify for the playoffs.

During the 2024 campaign, the Bengals placed third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record. Burrow tallied a total of 4,918 yards and 43 TDs passing for his team.

Joe Burrow shares his true feelings about disappointing 2024 season

Despite having one of the best individual season statistics, Joe Burrow's efforts were not enough to help the Bengals compete in last season's playoffs. On May 31, Bengals writer Geoff Hobson shared an article online.

In this article, Hobson highlighted some quotes from the quarterback where he opened up about their underwhelming campaign.

"If I had played better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in...," Burrow said. "I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."

Despite three Super Bowl appearances, the Bengals have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Joe Burrow will be looking to break this curse and potentially help his team to its first Super Bowl victory this upcoming season.

They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Cleveland Browns in September.

