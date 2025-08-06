“Bro thinks it’s 1975”: NFL fans mock Jerry Jones over handshake deal logic for Micah Parsons contract extension

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 06, 2025 16:10 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans mock Jerry Jones over handshake deal logic for Micah Parsons contract extension (image credit: IMAGN)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed contract talks with Micah Parsons following Tuesday's joint practice with the LA Rams.

Parsons explained on X on Friday that he had a meeting with Jones in March to discuss leadership, but it turned into contract negotiations. Due to the absence of his agent, no agreement was reached.

However, Jones informed reporters on Tuesday that he believed a deal was done in principle following that meeting. When asked for specifics, the owner hinted that nothing was documented, but he shook hands with Parsons.

"I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake," Jones said. "It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hand and the details we worked out later. As a matter of fact, one of the details involved a lot of money and I had to flip a coin over that. But the fundamental, 'I'm buying and you're gonna sell it to me for that range,' that's done.
"And those are done with eye contact and a handshake. Just so you understand the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with. Let's leave it at that. There's no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about renegotiating. So much for that."
NFL fans reacted to Jones' comment, with some condemning him for his outdated views. They also suggested that he wants to convince people that intangible agreement codes have deep significance.

Reactions to Jerry Jones' comments on Micah Parsons’ contract situation

Let's look at how some fans reacted to Jerry Jones' comment about the meeting with Micah Parsons in March.

"Bro thinks it’s 1975 we’re cooked," one fan tweeted.
"Bro he’s older than a dinosaur. We’re cooked," another fan said.
"This ain’t the f***ing silent generation anymore Jerry. Put that sh*t in writing and put it in front of his agent. Wtf are we talking about," one fan wrote.
"Jerry sounds like someone who was caught doing something wrong and trying to explain his way out of the blame. He knew better but tried to take advantage of a kid or someone he knew wasn't skilled in the intricacies of contract negotiations," another fan wrote.
"Did he buy the Cowboys from a 26-year-old football player that already had an agent he hired to make those deals?" a fan commented.
"Somebody remind Jerry that it's not the 1980s anymore," one fan said.

As he continues to hold in, Parsons did not take part in Tuesday's joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and the LA Rams. He also didn't speak with Jones, and they haven't spoken since he asked for a trade on Friday.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
