"Bro tryna secure some future targets": Jets $8,500,000 safety calls out Darius Slayton for coming to Shedeur Sanders' defense

On Saturday, New York Jets safety Andre Cisco replied to a comment on the social media platform X by New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Ad

The original post in reference was by NFL analyst John Frascella, where the individual noted how Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' ball tap may be a tip for defensive players in the NFL.

"Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This led Slayton to come to the defense of Sanders and make clear that Sanders will do well in the NFL.

"😂😂I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke😂." Slayton replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cisco then had some fun with Slayton's comment by outlining how Slayton was saying all of this to secure more targets if Sanders is drafted by the Giants in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

"Bro tryna secure some future targets 💪🏾." Cisco stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cisco is on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal with the Jets.

Will Shedeur Sanders be drafted by the New York Giants?

Sanders has been widely regarded as a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants, Slayton's current team, occupy the No. 3 overall draft spot and it has been projected that Sanders may be a fit for the organization at this position.

Ad

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Sanders was selected No. 3 overall by the Giants.

While in theory he could earn more targets by defending his potential starting QB, Slayton is firmly the No. 3 option in the Giants' offensive unit behind WR Malik Nabers and WR Wan'Dale Robinson.

Nabers emerged in 2024 as one of the best receivers in all of football. Meanwhile, Robinson provided great skill and versatility from the slot receiver position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.