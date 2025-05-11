Brock Bowers is ready to start training camp after an impressive rookie season in 2024. However, the Las Vegas Raiders' TE's girlfriend, Cameron Rose, seems to be feeling the emotional toll of the upcoming separation.

Ad

Cameron posted a picture of Brock on her Instagram story as he headed off for training camp. The image featured Bowers moving towards a small jet. She captioned the post,

"Sad rainy day leaving Athens the final goodbye ."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose gets 'sad' as Raiders TE heads to training camp [IG/@rosesnewell]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Yesterday, Rose congratulated Bowers on his graduation. The Georgia Football program and Bowers shared a joint Instagram post with pictures from the graduation ceremony. Rose celebrated the day by posting a picture of Bowers in his black traditional convocation coat and cap, proudly showing his degree.

Ad

Trending

She added a four-word caption to her story,

"Officially a college graduate"

Brock Bowers' graduation day [IG/@rosenewell]

Also read: Brock Bowers 'crowned' by girlfriend Cameron Rose after Raiders TE breaks Mike Ditka's 1961 record

Ad

Brock Bowers completes graduation after one year in the NFL

Bowers, 22, graduated from the University of Georgia (UGA) after returning to finish his degree in finance. Before being drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, his football career was soaring with the Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart.

Ad

Bowers (2021, 2022) is a two-time national champion and won the John Mackey Award twice (2022, 2023). Over three seasons in Georgia, he led his team in receiving yards, with 175 catches, 26 touchdowns, and over 2,500 receiving yards. In his debut NFL season, Bowers set a rookie record with 112 catches and 1,194 yards.

He was also named a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bowers was accompanied by a few teammates, like senior wide receiver Dillon Bell and Luke Bennett, Stetson Bennett’s younger brother. The former Bulldog returned to Athens, where he became famous. Georgia HC was always praising Bowers. In an appearance on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Smart said,

Ad

“Generational, I mean, I don’t know how to say it any other way, I don’t know if I’ve coached another guy quite like that. I mean, he’s just different. He’s just big, physical, fast, smart, and no moment is too big for him. He’s gonna make somebody a really good player."

Ad

Ad

Coach Smart often praised Bowers not just for his talent, but also for his strong work ethic.

Also read: "Next Stop Vegas": Brock Bowers' girlfriend Rose Newell hypes Raiders move as couple celebrates 2024 NFL draft pick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.