Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose gets 'sad' as Raiders TE heads to training camp

Brock Bowers is ready to start training camp after an impressive rookie season in 2024. However, the Las Vegas Raiders' TE's girlfriend, Cameron Rose, seems to be feeling the emotional toll of the upcoming separation.
Cameron posted a picture of Brock on her Instagram story as he headed off for training camp. The image featured Bowers moving towards a small jet. She captioned the post,
"Sad rainy day leaving Athens the final goodbye ."
Yesterday, Rose congratulated Bowers on his graduation. The Georgia Football program and Bowers shared a joint Instagram post with pictures from the graduation ceremony. Rose celebrated the day by posting a picture of Bowers in his black traditional convocation coat and cap, proudly showing his degree.
She added a four-word caption to her story,
"Officially a college graduate"
Brock Bowers completes graduation after one year in the NFL
Bowers, 22, graduated from the University of Georgia (UGA) after returning to finish his degree in finance. Before being drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, his football career was soaring with the Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart.
Bowers (2021, 2022) is a two-time national champion and won the John Mackey Award twice (2022, 2023). Over three seasons in Georgia, he led his team in receiving yards, with 175 catches, 26 touchdowns, and over 2,500 receiving yards. In his debut NFL season, Bowers set a rookie record with 112 catches and 1,194 yards.
He was also named a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bowers was accompanied by a few teammates, like senior wide receiver Dillon Bell and Luke Bennett, Stetson Bennett’s younger brother. The former Bulldog returned to Athens, where he became famous. Georgia HC was always praising Bowers. In an appearance on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Smart said,
“Generational, I mean, I don’t know how to say it any other way, I don’t know if I’ve coached another guy quite like that. I mean, he’s just different. He’s just big, physical, fast, smart, and no moment is too big for him. He’s gonna make somebody a really good player."
Coach Smart often praised Bowers not just for his talent, but also for his strong work ethic.
