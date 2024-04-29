Brock Bowers is Sin City-bound.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising move by selecting the very prolific two-time champion tight end 13th overall out of Georgia, even though fans and analysts alike had predicted him going to the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

He is expected to compete with sophomore Michael Mayer for the starting position. His girlfriend (Cameron) Rose Newell, celebrated the milestone on her Instagram handle:

"Next stop Vegas!!"

Who is Rose Newell? A brief profile of Brock Bowers' girlfriend

Like Brock Bowers, Rose Newell hails from Napa, California, a city in the Bay Area. She is the middle child, having an older sister in Peyton Rae and a younger one in Tatum, who currently plays tennis.

She is currently studying management at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and is expected to graduate in 2025. In addition, she is a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and works as an administrative assistant for her father's eponymous property management company.

Newell first met Bowers when they were attending their home city's high school. Since then, they have been maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Brock Bowers speaks up on bonding with Raiders teammates

When one asks, "What does Brock Bowers bring to the Las Vegas Raiders?", the answers will converge on a few points: pass-catching and blocking ability, athleticism, and route-running. But the question remains: how will he mesh with the team?

In his introductory press conference, he said whether he had conversed with the likes of former Georgia teammates Zamir White and Chris Smith II:

"I haven't yet, I was going to hit them up. But yeah, it felt like a long night last night just waiting around. I had a bunch of texts, so I'm looking forward to seeing them again and reconnecting with them."

Meanwhile, there are some who have been questioning general manager Tom Telesco's decision to draft Bowers when they already have Michael Mayer onboard. But he is not taking it against himself:

“I'm excited to get to work with him. And I mean, hopefully he can teach me a thing or two. I remember watching him in college and at the next level, so I'm excited to see what happens and meet with all the guys."

The Raiders' TE corps also includes former Cincinnati Bengals Harrison Bryant and Zach Gentry.