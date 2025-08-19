Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose nails date night look in sleek black off-shoulder outfit

Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell shared a glimpse with her 15,400 Instagram followers from a romantic date night. In an IG story posted today, Cameron Rose posed in front of a mirror in an all-black off-shoulder outfit.
In another story, the couple posed together and shared a mirror selfie. Newell was dressed in an off-shoulder, fitted black top with a twist detail at the bust, and loose, flowy black wide-leg pants.
She accessorized the outfit with a black quilted handbag and strappy black heels. Her hair was styled in soft waves. On the other hand, the Raiders’ TE wore a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. He accessorized the outfit with a dark baseball cap. Have a look:
In another IG story, Newell shared a snap from a dinner outing at Barry’s Downtown Prime, a popular steak and cocktails restaurant. Later, the Raiders’ tight end’s girlfriend shared a closer look at the desserts, captioning it:
“I mean wow @barrysprime.”
The dessert spread included a warm chocolate lava cake or bread pudding, a berry tart with ice cream, and a cheesecake, all served neatly.
Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose Newell shares heartfelt post story from Raiders vs. 49ers preseason game
The Raiders and San Francisco 49ers played their second preseason game on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. While Kyle Shanhan's men took the game away 22-19, Newell made her presence felt in the stands as she shared a video of Bowers’ big catch and dropped a three-word message with the clip:
“Let’s go B!!”
Newell often gives her followers a look at game days as she cheers for the 22-year-old TE. The couple started their relationship before Bowers’s pro career began in 2024, after being drafted by the Raiders in the first round.
