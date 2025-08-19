Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell shared a glimpse with her 15,400 Instagram followers from a romantic date night. In an IG story posted today, Cameron Rose posed in front of a mirror in an all-black off-shoulder outfit.

Ad

In another story, the couple posed together and shared a mirror selfie. Newell was dressed in an off-shoulder, fitted black top with a twist detail at the bust, and loose, flowy black wide-leg pants.

She accessorized the outfit with a black quilted handbag and strappy black heels. Her hair was styled in soft waves. On the other hand, the Raiders’ TE wore a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. He accessorized the outfit with a dark baseball cap. Have a look:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose nails date night look in sleek black off-shoulder outfit [IG/@cameronrnewell]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another IG story, Newell shared a snap from a dinner outing at Barry’s Downtown Prime, a popular steak and cocktails restaurant. Later, the Raiders’ tight end’s girlfriend shared a closer look at the desserts, captioning it:

Ad

“I mean wow @barrysprime.”

The dessert spread included a warm chocolate lava cake or bread pudding, a berry tart with ice cream, and a cheesecake, all served neatly.

Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose shared a snap from a dinner outing at Barry’s Downtown Prime [IG/@cameronrnewell]

Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose Newell shares heartfelt post story from Raiders vs. 49ers preseason game

The Raiders and San Francisco 49ers played their second preseason game on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. While Kyle Shanhan's men took the game away 22-19, Newell made her presence felt in the stands as she shared a video of Bowers’ big catch and dropped a three-word message with the clip:

Ad

“Let’s go B!!”

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell shares sweet IG story from the Raiders vs. 49ers game [IG/@cameronrnewell]

Newell often gives her followers a look at game days as she cheers for the 22-year-old TE. The couple started their relationship before Bowers’s pro career began in 2024, after being drafted by the Raiders in the first round.

Also read: Cameron Rose shares 4-word message as Raiders TE celebrates graduation day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.