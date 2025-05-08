Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose shares 3-word message to Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael on graduation day

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, marked her graduation from the University of North Carolina with a series of photos shared on Instagram on Thursday. Hudson, who has 19.2K followers on the platform, posted images in her graduation attire – a white dress and heels.
Hudson posed with her friends during celebration moments like champagne toasts and cap tosses. Hudson captioned the post with a brief message:
“Thank you, Carolina.”
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, commented on the post:
“So beautiful congratulations.”
Maye also commented, writing:
“Grad szn ❤️.”
Hudson’s graduation comes just months after Maye proposed to her in January. He announced the engagement with a beachside photo and message posted to IG, confirming their longtime relationship dating back to middle school. The post received congratulatory remarks from several NFL figures.
Drake Maye was selected No. 3 overall in last year’s Draft by New England. He arrived the next day with his girlfriend and his three brothers – Luke, Cole, and Beau. On-field, he completed his rookie season with 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 starts. He also contributed 421 rushing yards and two scores, adding in a mobile element to his game.
Brock Bowers’ rookie year ended with girlfriend Cameron Rose’s two-word tribute
Brock Bowers ended his rookie season by setting a new NFL record. In Week 18 against the Chargers, Bowers broke the league record for most catches by a rookie in one season. He had four catches for 50 yards and one TD in the game. Despite the tough season, Bowers stood out as a bright spot.
His girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, marked the moment by posting a photo with him outside Allegiant Stadium. She wrote “Rookie season” on her Instagram Story.
Bowers didn’t have a big start in the final game but made an impact later. He got his first catch in the third quarter and helped his team finish strong. Over the season, he totaled 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.
