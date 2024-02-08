Brock Bowers makes stance clear on potentially joining Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert-lead Chargers in LA

Brock Bowers won’t wait too long to hear his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2024 NFL draft. He’s one of the highly coveted prospects in this class after becoming the only tight end to win the John Mackey Award twice.

He won college football’s top award for tight ends last season by tallying 714 yards and six touchdowns in only ten games. That production level is what his NFL team would like from him. But while his pro football squad is unknown, there’s a possibility he will land with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bowers welcomes the idea of playing for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. The two-time College Football Playoff national champion said when asked about a potential team-up with the former Michigan Wolverines head coach:

“Oh, it would be awesome. I mean, I feel like it would be a great fit playing for coach Harbaugh and Justin Herbert.”

Brock Bowers finished his three-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs with 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had career highs of 13 touchdowns during his first year and 942 receiving yards in his second year under coach Kirby Smart.

Those numbers earned him Second Team All-American honors in 2021 and First Team All-American in 2022. He is also a three-time First Team All-SEC member and a 2023 Unanimous All-American.

Barring any changes, the Chargers are picking fifth in the 2024 draft, putting them in an excellent position to get Brock Bowers. They got the early pick after finishing the season at 5-12, one year after reaching the playoffs.

Brock Bowers would add another dimension to a stacked Chargers offense

While the Los Angeles Chargers are brimming with talent on offense, they need consistent options beyond Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Ekeler had 1,064 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, while Allen dazzled with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Herbert’s other targets in the passing game were either injured (Mike Williams) or underwhelming (Quentin Johnston). Adding Brock Bowers to that offense gives Herbert a big and reliable option for short and intermediate passing routes, especially during third-down or red-zone situations.

If he lands with the Chargers, bringing his exceptional game to the NFL should give Allen and Williams favorable matchups. However, that’s not a done deal because the Arizona Cardinals might take a flier on the former Bulldog with the No. 4 pick.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots could also mess up what mock drafts suggest by selecting a non-quarterback as well.

With Bowers’ help, Chargers fans will hope Harbaugh’s penchant for turning losing teams into winners will rub off on the franchise. Aside from turning the football programs of San Diego, Stanford and Michigan around, he led the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl stint in four seasons.