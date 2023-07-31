Brock Purdy christened next Tony Romo as NFL analyst draws wild comparison

Tony Romo and Brock Purdy are two names that never shared the NFL gridiron. By the time the 49ers quarterback had arrived, Romo was already long gone.

However, speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt compared Romo to Purdy and even threw in another potential comparison that might cause some fans to fall out of their chair. Here's how he put it:

"I was thinking about Brock Purdy... This might be a strange one. Tony Romo back in '06 was an undrafted guy who was on the Bill Parcells Cowboys team. He just came on... And it was a little bit of adlibbing and a little bit of athleticism. And you're like, who is this guy? He's a sensation... He did for a long, long time. And this is kind of like Brock... "

He went on, comparing vintage Russell Wilson to the 49ers quarterback.

"Another guy, Russell Wilson, is second," added Brandt. "He was on the field. He was a baller. Unbelievable. No one thought a ton of him as a third-round pick. Brock Purdy has a little bit of that where 'I get out there and I'm just calm and I got this.'"

Brock Purdy injury update: will the 49ers star QB start in Week 1?

49ers QB at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas v San Francisco

The quarterback of the team was dealt the toughest of blows in what became the final hours of the 2022 season for the team. Throughout the offseason, fears were stoked throughout the league that he might miss training camp or even the first game of the season. However, those fears are unfounded.

Remarkable considering the devastating injury he suffered to already be ready. Good news: #49ers QB Brock Purdy has been cleared and ready to go for Training Camp, per GM John Lynch.Remarkable considering the devastating injury he suffered to already be ready. pic.twitter.com/XldHzQhJdh

Per CBS Sports, he has been cleared to throw without restrictions. That doesn't mean that the team isn't using extra caution in attempting to ease him back into the fray. At least for training camp, the 49ers quarterback will be taking things out of top gear.

That said, all signs point to the quarterback being available for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Some still may wonder if, even though he can physically throw, whether he can be as good as he was last year. Kyle Shanahan assuaged those fears in four words: "He looks like Brock."

