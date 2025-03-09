NFL insider Dianna Russini has revealed that the San Francisco 49ers did not offer Brock Purdy $45 million per season. On Wednesday, reports circulated that Purdy could make between $45 and $50 million in his next deal. However, that rumor appears to be false.

NFL analyst Sterling Bennett broke the news of the report by Russini.

"The 49ers initial offer to Brock Purdy was NOT $45M per year, according to @DMRussini 'That was false…it did not happen,'" Bennett tweeted on Saturday.

Purdy has one more season on his rookie contract with the 49ers, so if a deal cannot be reached, the quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 NFL campaign.

Will Brock Purdy sign long-term with the 49ers?

Throughout his NFL career, Brock Purdy has proven to be one of the best bargains in professional sports. He is still on his rookie contract after he was selected No. 262 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Since becoming the starting QB of the San Francisco 49ers, Purdy has led the team to two NFC championship games and the Super Bowl. Although they did not triumph in the 2024 Super Bowl, Purdy showed that he can control an elite offensive unit and perform when it matters most.

Last season, he amassed 3,864 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, despite the 49ers dealing with major injuries to their offense for the majority of the campaign. At different stages of the season, Purdy was without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Trent Williams, which impacted his statistics and the team's performance.

All signs point to San Francisco wanting to resign Purdy long-term, which 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has publicly said on record.

"I've loved these three years with Brock," Shanahan said on Jan. 9, via 95.7 The Game. "I plan on being with Brock the whole time I'm here. Brock's been a stud. He's a guy I have a lot of confidence in."

However, after the recent report by Russini, there are questions about how much San Francisco is willing to pay for Purdy's services going forward.

