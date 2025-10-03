Brock Purdy dealt with massive bad news as Kyle Shanahan drops concerning injury update on 49ers QB's toe amid Mac Jones' resurgence

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has featured in just two games this season due to a toe injury, but the team has not missed him, thanks to backup Mac Jones' resurgence, who has led the team to a 3-0 run during that stretch.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared a concerning update on Purdy's return on Thursday, saying he is unsure when the Pro Bowler will return to action after he aggravated his toe injury during the Week 4 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"He re-aggravated it," Shanahan said. "He's week to week. Don't know how it will heal. Hopefully he'll be better tomorrow and it'll continue to go throughout the week."
In Purdy's absence, Jones has led the offense, completing 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He played a crucial role in San Francisco's win against the Rams on Thursday, completing 33 of 49 pass attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
Shanahan was all praise for Jones after his stubborn showing in the overtime win against the NFC West rivals.
"He played his ass off, man," Shanahan said. "He was unbelievable in the first half. Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it. He protected the ball going against that defense and throwing the ball that many time and not having a turnover and protecting it like he did, I can't say enough good things about Mac."
Mac Jones brushes aside rumors of taking over starting role from Brock Purdy
Mac Jones' resurgence has started murmurs of a potential long-term starting role for him even after Brock Purdy recovers from his injury. However, Jones shunned those rumors, saying that the starting role belongs to Purdy and he is trying to help the team in his absence.
“I think you know, they brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job,” Jones said. “And Brock’s the starter [of] this team and right now he’s dealing with something. And for him to go out there last week and play when you know you probably wasn’t at full health – like he cares about this team so I’m just trying to get some wins for us so it helps him down the line.”
Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension earlier this year and has thrown for 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in two games this season. It'll be interesting to see how Shanahan manages the starting quarterback problem when Purdy recovers from his toe injury. Still, it seems like a problem many NFL coaches would like to have.
