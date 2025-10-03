Brock Purdy dealt with massive bad news as Kyle Shanahan drops concerning injury update on 49ers QB's toe amid Mac Jones' resurgence

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has featured in just two games this season due to a toe injury, but the team has not missed him, thanks to backup Mac Jones' resurgence, who has led the team to a 3-0 run during that stretch.

Ad

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared a concerning update on Purdy's return on Thursday, saying he is unsure when the Pro Bowler will return to action after he aggravated his toe injury during the Week 4 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He re-aggravated it," Shanahan said. "He's week to week. Don't know how it will heal. Hopefully he'll be better tomorrow and it'll continue to go throughout the week."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Purdy's absence, Jones has led the offense, completing 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He played a crucial role in San Francisco's win against the Rams on Thursday, completing 33 of 49 pass attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shanahan was all praise for Jones after his stubborn showing in the overtime win against the NFC West rivals.

"He played his ass off, man," Shanahan said. "He was unbelievable in the first half. Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it. He protected the ball going against that defense and throwing the ball that many time and not having a turnover and protecting it like he did, I can't say enough good things about Mac."

Ad

Mac Jones brushes aside rumors of taking over starting role from Brock Purdy

Mac Jones' resurgence has started murmurs of a potential long-term starting role for him even after Brock Purdy recovers from his injury. However, Jones shunned those rumors, saying that the starting role belongs to Purdy and he is trying to help the team in his absence.

Ad

“I think you know, they brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job,” Jones said. “And Brock’s the starter [of] this team and right now he’s dealing with something. And for him to go out there last week and play when you know you probably wasn’t at full health – like he cares about this team so I’m just trying to get some wins for us so it helps him down the line.”

Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension earlier this year and has thrown for 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in two games this season. It'll be interesting to see how Shanahan manages the starting quarterback problem when Purdy recovers from his toe injury. Still, it seems like a problem many NFL coaches would like to have.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.