Brock Purdy drops massive update on Christian McCaffrey as RB recovers from season-ending injury

Christian McCaffrey had a disastrous 2024 NFL campaign due to a combination of difficult and lengthy injuries. In preseason last year, it was announced that McCaffrey had suffered a minor lower-body injury, something that ended up being achilles tendinitis and costing the superstar running back the first eight games of the season.

After returning and looking sharp while playing, McCaffrey was once again injured, this time in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. The PCL injury sustained in Buffalo ended up forcing McCaffrey to miss the remainder of the season.

However, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy provided a major update on the status of McCaffrey in a recent media appearance with NFL Network insiders Tom Pellisero and Judy Battista.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey injury update

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Purdy confirmed that McCaffrey was looking like his former self on the field and was good to go for the 2025 season.

"I'm so excited. You know, Christian being back and healthy and getting in and out of cuts and obviously throwing to him out of the backfield and in the slot, like Christian's a true swiss army knife. Man, he could do it all. And so to be able to have him back healthy, and even just seeing him pour into these young guys in the locker room and our culture here and speaking up in meetings with certain things, man, Christian is ready to roll." Purdy said.

Expand Tweet

In the four games that he played in 2024, McCaffrey had 50 carries for 202 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 146 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns as well during that span.

Will Christian McCaffrey return to his best in 2025?

McCaffrey has dealt with his fair share of injuries since entering the NFL, however, has never had a problem returning to his best self after fully recovering.

After missing parts of four seasons between 2020 and 2022 due to injury, McCaffrey had one of the best running back seasons in recent memory in 2023, where he was a major reason behind the 49ers making the Super Bowl. He finished the year with 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns for San Francisco.

Only time will tell whether he returns to his elite self this time, however, it is evident that Purdy thinks that McCaffrey is ready for a big 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.