  • "Brock Purdy getting traded" - NFL fans react as 49ers sign Mac Jones on 2-year deal amid contract negotiations with QB

"Brock Purdy getting traded" - NFL fans react as 49ers sign Mac Jones on 2-year deal amid contract negotiations with QB

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:19 GMT
NFL fans joked about Mac Jones
NFL fans joked about Mac Jones' signing ending Brock Purdy's tenure - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers made a quarterback move on Wednesday. However, it was not Brock Purdy's contract extension, but instead signing a backup quarterback. Mac Jones joined the team as Purdy's backup, signing a two-year, $7 million deal, per NHL insider Adam Schefter.

Mac Jones was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. At the time, rumors strongly suggested that he was the quarterback that wanted the 49ers to use the No. 3 overall pick on. Instead, the franchise selected Trey Lance from North Dakota State, who never established himself in San Francisco.

NFL fans reacted to the news of Jones' signing with jokes about Purdy's current contract situation. As the starter negotiates his mega extension, fans could not stop themselves from reacting to the standoff:

"Brock Purdy getting traded," one fan said.

"Is Brock Purdy on a short leash?" another fan asked.
"Brock Purdy on the way out the league, finally," one fan commented.

Edited by Veer Badani
