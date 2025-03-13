"Brock Purdy getting traded" - NFL fans react as 49ers sign Mac Jones on 2-year deal amid contract negotiations with QB

The San Francisco 49ers made a quarterback move on Wednesday. However, it was not Brock Purdy's contract extension, but instead signing a backup quarterback. Mac Jones joined the team as Purdy's backup, signing a two-year, $7 million deal, per NHL insider Adam Schefter.

Ad

Mac Jones was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. At the time, rumors strongly suggested that he was the quarterback that wanted the 49ers to use the No. 3 overall pick on. Instead, the franchise selected Trey Lance from North Dakota State, who never established himself in San Francisco.

NFL fans reacted to the news of Jones' signing with jokes about Purdy's current contract situation. As the starter negotiates his mega extension, fans could not stop themselves from reacting to the standoff:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brock Purdy getting traded," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Is Brock Purdy on a short leash?" another fan asked.

"Brock Purdy on the way out the league, finally," one fan commented.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.