Brock Purdy gives injury update, teasing availability in Week 5 game vs. Rams

Brock Purdy returned to the field on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers squared up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback had missed the game against the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a toe injury against the Seattle Seahawks.Purdy was, however, absent from the 49ers' practice on Tuesday as he continues to nurse the toe injury, creating concerns about his availability for the Thursday game against the LA Rams. The quarterback gave an update on his injury in his press conference on Tuesday.“I feel a lot better compared to the Week 1 game, for sure,” Purdy said. “Toe is just a little sore from the game, but nowhere near as bad as after Seattle.”Brock Purdy made it known to media members that he anticipated a postgame soreness in his toe prior to his appearance against the Jaguars. The quarterback, however, rues the limited time available before the team's next game, placing his availability in question.“It's something that we talked about, playing might lead to some soreness and stuff,” Purdy said. “So I sort of expected it, but with a quick turnaround, Thursday night game and everything. It's tough you don't have as many days to get right and heal up and feel better. So just where we're at.”Brock Purdy not certain about his availability against the RamsBrock Purdy is unsure if he will be available for the game against the LA Rams on Thursday night as he continues to recover from his toe soreness. The quarterback is yet to participate in practice this week, and an absence on Wednesday would mean he is out of the game.“Honestly, Thursday night football games; they come quick,” Purdy said. “So anything can happen, but I'm still hopeful that I can, so we'll see.”However, the Iowa State alum, who inked a five-year deal worth $265 million during the offseason, made it clear that he will suit up on Thursday if he's able to play the Rams.“If I can play this game, I'm going to play, and obviously, I want to get right and get healthy and everything,&quot; Purdy said. &quot;But we need to win this game against the Rams, so that's how I'm looking at it. We'll see.”Should Brock Purdy eventually be ruled out of the game against the Rams, the 49ers will turn to Mac Jones to lead the offense. The Alabama alum, who was acquired as a free agent in the offseason, filled in for Purdy in the two games he missed, and he could be out there once again.