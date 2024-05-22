Brock Purdy hopes Brandon Aiyuk's contract extension "gets settled soon" amid WR's absence from 49ers OTAs

Brock Purdy is at the OTAs but is missing his favorite target, Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver has chosen not to attend the voluntary training sessions. However, this omission signifies his unhappiness with the current contract situation, and quarterback Purdy wishes for a quick resolution.

The San Francisco 49ers picked Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $12.5 million deal with the Niners with a $6.6 million bonus. The speedy WR is in the final year of his contract and still hasn’t been locked down to a long-term extension.

The Aiyuk saga has been going on for some time, with rumors of trade circulating since early April. However, the Niners have dispelled those rumors. But the situation hasn’t been resolved yet, leading to the WR missing from the OTAs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Purdy explained to the media the importance of Aiyuk in the roster after the OTAs on Tuesday:

“Yeah, I think it’s extremely important. He is a playmaker. Love throwing to him. Love B.A. as a person. So yeah, it’s definitely important.”

Purdy also highlighted he is working hard and hopes both parties agree sooner rather than later:

“Like I’ve said this before, it’s out of my control. But for me, I’m showing up every day trying to get better with the new guys and the guys that are here and that is what it is. But hopefully, it gets settled soon.”

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Multiple media reports said the Niners are willing to tie Aiyuk down to a lengthy and worthy contract. However, nothing has been put to paper, and all routes are open for Aiyuk and the Niners.

HC Kyle Shanahan is in the same boat as Brock Purdy

Besides Brandon Aiyuk, the team’s RB Christian McCaffrey has also missed the OTAs. As per reports, it is not because of his displeasure with his current contract. But like Brock Purdy, HC Shanahan wants the duo back.

"I wish they were here but it's something that's part of the business," Shanahan said to the media.

Only time will tell whether Shanahan and Purdy’s wishes will come true as Aiyuk joins the team or if he leaves the Niners.